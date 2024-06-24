Dare to Bare: Gigi Hadid Redefines the 'Naked' Illusion Dress at Vogue World: Paris After-Party
Gigi Hadid stepped out in a jaw-dropping "naked" illusion dress at the Vogue World: Paris After-Party to cap off fashion week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gigi, 29, served as co-host of the event — and became the talk of the town when she reinvented the silhouette for the star-studded event.
After making a dramatic entrance riding horseback, decked out in Hermès, alongside fellow model best friend Kendall Jenner through Place Vendôme, the 29-year-old continued to turn heads for the Vogue World: Paris After-Party on Sunday, June 23.
While the "naked" illusion silhouette has been done many times over on the catwalk and red carpet, Gigi shocked in a blue Balmain version of the trend.
After walking, or rather riding, down the runway, the model made a quick but remarkable outfit change to keep the party going at the celebrity-filled after event.
Gigi donned a long-sleeved electric blue mini dress from Balmain's 2025 Resort collection. The dress gave "Canadian tuxedo" a new meaning with sequins and ruching that resembled a denim mini skirt — complete with dramatic sharp edges at the hip.
Intricate sequin work created the illusion of a zipper, belt loops and pockets using white, black and blue embellishments to take the look to the next level.
While the hip detailing was nothing short of a work of art, the top half of the mini dress was equally impressive with padded shoulders and embellishments.
Similar sequin work was done to create the illusion of the female anatomy, defined abs and clavicle for a truly show-stopping ensemble.
Gigi keep accessories simple as to not distract from the stunning dress with black pointed stiletto heels, silver chunky hoop earrings, a black handbag and a pair of chic black oval sunglasses.
The model's short blonde hair was slept over and tucked behind the ears and makeup was kept minimal for a clean, sophisticated look.
According to Vogue, the event represents "collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France."
"This year’s edition of Vogue World has been conceived in collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France, pairing different sports — cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and breaking, among others — with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s," the outlet said.