Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Gigi Hadid

Dare to Bare: Gigi Hadid Redefines the 'Naked' Illusion Dress at Vogue World: Paris After-Party

gigi hadid vogue paris
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid turned heads at the Vogue World: Paris After Party.

By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gigi Hadid stepped out in a jaw-dropping "naked" illusion dress at the Vogue World: Paris After-Party to cap off fashion week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gigi, 29, served as co-host of the event — and became the talk of the town when she reinvented the silhouette for the star-studded event.

Article continues below advertisement
gigi hadid attends vogueworld paris
Source: MEGA

Gigi redefined the 'naked' illusion dress at the Vogue World: Paris After Party on Sunday, June 23.

After making a dramatic entrance riding horseback, decked out in Hermès, alongside fellow model best friend Kendall Jenner through Place Vendôme, the 29-year-old continued to turn heads for the Vogue World: Paris After-Party on Sunday, June 23.

While the "naked" illusion silhouette has been done many times over on the catwalk and red carpet, Gigi shocked in a blue Balmain version of the trend.

Article continues below advertisement
gigi hadid attends vogueworld paris
Source: MEGA

The electric blue mini dress was from Balmain's Resort 2025 collection.

Article continues below advertisement

After walking, or rather riding, down the runway, the model made a quick but remarkable outfit change to keep the party going at the celebrity-filled after event.

Gigi donned a long-sleeved electric blue mini dress from Balmain's 2025 Resort collection. The dress gave "Canadian tuxedo" a new meaning with sequins and ruching that resembled a denim mini skirt — complete with dramatic sharp edges at the hip.

Article continues below advertisement
gigi hadid attends vogueworld paris
Source: MEGA

Intricate sequin work gave the illusion of female anatomy.

MORE ON:
Gigi Hadid
Article continues below advertisement

Intricate sequin work created the illusion of a zipper, belt loops and pockets using white, black and blue embellishments to take the look to the next level.

While the hip detailing was nothing short of a work of art, the top half of the mini dress was equally impressive with padded shoulders and embellishments.

Similar sequin work was done to create the illusion of the female anatomy, defined abs and clavicle for a truly show-stopping ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement
gigi hadid vogue paris
Source: MEGA

Embellishments created the look of a denim skirt with pockets, zipper and belt loop.

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi keep accessories simple as to not distract from the stunning dress with black pointed stiletto heels, silver chunky hoop earrings, a black handbag and a pair of chic black oval sunglasses.

The model's short blonde hair was slept over and tucked behind the ears and makeup was kept minimal for a clean, sophisticated look.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Vogue, the event represents "collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France."

"This year’s edition of Vogue World has been conceived in collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France, pairing different sports — cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and breaking, among others — with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s," the outlet said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.