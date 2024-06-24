Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Riding Solo: J Lo Spotted at Same Restaurant She and Husband Ben Affleck Packed on PDA 3 Years Ago as Actor Steps Out Sans-Ring

j lo spotted at same restaurant she and husband ben affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez was spotted at the nostalgic location after Ben Affleck's ringless outing.

By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jennifer Lopez was spotted at the very same restaurant she and husband Ben Affleck put on a loved-up display three years ago, dining with pals amid swirling divorce rumors.

The world-famous star appeared to be in good spirits as photogs captured snapshots of her on a boat while heading to the popular Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano as she holidayed in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo spotted at same restaurant she and husband ben affleck
Source: mega

Despite the ongoing breakup speculation, J Lo enjoyed some R&R during her trip, posing for a series of selfies in a white swimsuit.

Affleck, meanwhile, was spotted without his wedding band again on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Flash actor's ring finger was noticeably bare over the weekend as he and daughter Violet grabbed lunch at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles.

Affleck shares daughter Violet plus younger children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme shared with ex Marc Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo spotted at same restaurant she and husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

In recent weeks, the two have reportedly been living separately.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the ongoing breakup speculation, J Lo enjoyed some R&R during her trip, posing for a series of selfies in a white swimsuit.

A beaming Lopez was also seen pointing her finger as she chatted with her friends on the boat before dining at the nostalgic location in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Bennifer were the epitome of happiness in 2021 when the rekindled lovebirds were seen packing on PDA while enjoying a luxury yacht outing with stops in Monaco, St Tropez, and Nerano just before they tied the knot in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo spotted at same restaurant she and husband ben affleck
Source: mega

Affleck, meanwhile, was spotted without his wedding band again on Sunday.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

In recent weeks, the two have reportedly been living separately.

J Lo has been residing in the couple's Beverly Hills marital home while Affleck stays at a $100,000-a-month LA rental home.

Lopez and Affleck have yet to confirm any reports of their split, but the rumor mill continues to be in overdrive after her surprising announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Live Nation revealed on May 31 that she canceled her planned tour because she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez added in her own statement. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

"I love you all so much," she concluded. "Until next time..."

Article continues below advertisement
j lo spotted at same restaurant she and husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Bennifer were the epitome of happiness in 2021 when the rekindled lovebirds were seen packing on PDA while enjoying a luxury yacht outing.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress, more recently, shared a sweet message about Affleck earlier this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Our hero. Happy Father's Day," the Hustlers actress wrote in honor of the holiday.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.