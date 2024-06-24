Riding Solo: J Lo Spotted at Same Restaurant She and Husband Ben Affleck Packed on PDA 3 Years Ago as Actor Steps Out Sans-Ring
Jennifer Lopez was spotted at the very same restaurant she and husband Ben Affleck put on a loved-up display three years ago, dining with pals amid swirling divorce rumors.
The world-famous star appeared to be in good spirits as photogs captured snapshots of her on a boat while heading to the popular Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano as she holidayed in Italy.
Affleck, meanwhile, was spotted without his wedding band again on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Flash actor's ring finger was noticeably bare over the weekend as he and daughter Violet grabbed lunch at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles.
Affleck shares daughter Violet plus younger children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme shared with ex Marc Anthony.
Despite the ongoing breakup speculation, J Lo enjoyed some R&R during her trip, posing for a series of selfies in a white swimsuit.
A beaming Lopez was also seen pointing her finger as she chatted with her friends on the boat before dining at the nostalgic location in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
Bennifer were the epitome of happiness in 2021 when the rekindled lovebirds were seen packing on PDA while enjoying a luxury yacht outing with stops in Monaco, St Tropez, and Nerano just before they tied the knot in July 2022.
In recent weeks, the two have reportedly been living separately.
J Lo has been residing in the couple's Beverly Hills marital home while Affleck stays at a $100,000-a-month LA rental home.
Lopez and Affleck have yet to confirm any reports of their split, but the rumor mill continues to be in overdrive after her surprising announcement.
Live Nation revealed on May 31 that she canceled her planned tour because she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez added in her own statement. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."
"I love you all so much," she concluded. "Until next time..."
The actress, more recently, shared a sweet message about Affleck earlier this month.
"Our hero. Happy Father's Day," the Hustlers actress wrote in honor of the holiday.