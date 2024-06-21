Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez 'Wife' in Viral Video but Interview Was Shot Months Before Divorce Rumors
Ben Affleck showed Jennifer Lopez affection months before divorce rumors heated up. In a rare interview, the Oscar-winner opened up about his wife, dropping loving nicknames to describe his significant other while admitting her star status is "bananas," but RadarOnline.com has learned that it's not what it seems.
Affleck appeared on Kevin Hart's most recent episode of his Hart to Heart talk show and discussed what it's like being married to Lopez. The interview went viral when the star gushed about his leading lady; however, a spokesperson for Peacock tells RadarOnline.com that the footage was shot in January.
As this outlet reported last month, Affleck and Lopez are living apart and put their $60 million marital mansion on the market amid rumors that their union is falling apart ahead of their second wedding anniversary.
Affleck called Lopez his "wife" and "baby" during the one-on-one with Hart. He also disclosed how frustrating it is to have cameras always pointing in his face, admitting the level of attention heightened following their rekindled romance.
While the Good Will Hunting icon is A-list, he joked that his wife's fame is "bananas."
“That’s why people see me, and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face,” Affleck explained.
“I don’t mind you taking my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f---. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you," he shared.
While he knows the paparazzi will catch his every move with Lopez, he said it's "a different thing" when he's out with his children. Affleck is a dad of three — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Lopez has 16-year-old twins — Max and Emme — with her former husband, Marc Anthony.
He then launched into the pandemonium that follows Lopez.
"She's so famous, and she creates this — people love her," Affleck said, adding, "She really represents something important to people."
The two-time Academy Award winner called his wife's level of fame "f—kin’ bananas."
“[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J.LO!’” Affleck joked. “It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”
While the episode was filmed five months ago, it aired as Ben and Jen face nonstop divorce rumors. RadarOnline.com told you that Affleck moved into a rental home and has been living separately from his wife.
They fueled the divorce rumors by putting their dream home on the market this month. Lopez was photographed this week in Italy without her husband by her side, which also gave the split speculation legs.