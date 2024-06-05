Up for Grabs? Signs J Lo and Ben Affleck Are Putting Their $60 Million Marital Mansion on the Market
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be considering selling their $60 million mansion as insiders claim their marriage is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fifty images of the expansive 5-acre property are now visible across multiple real estate sites showcasing its magnificent mountain views before a night sky with the swimming pool lit up.
Among the photos are some displaying its "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex," which includes a full gym, basketball and pickleball courts, a boxing ring, sports lounge, and bar.
Fresh photos were uploaded to real estate site Zillow.com on June 1 and June 5, Daily Mail reported, noting the house is still listed as sold after Bennifer purchased the abode in 2023.
J Lo and Affleck reportedly paid for the place with cash, securing the deal in a week.
The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property with 15 fireplaces charmed the couple with its incredible features including a cinema, wine room, sauna, as well as a spa with a hair and nail salon.
Lopez and Affleck shelled out $60.85 million for the place, which appeared to be a good deal. The property was listed in 2018 for $135 million and relisted in 2023 for $75 million.
The $100K-per-month rental home that Affleck has recently been staying in is a short two-block drive away from his ex Jennifer Garner's home as seen in aerial photos of the area.
J Lo has been claimed to be in crisis mode over rumors of her marriage crumbling, but sources connected to the star denied the report to RadarOnline.com, calling it "pretty ridiculous" and "silly."
The "On the Floor" singer recently announced the cancellation of her This Is Me…Live tour, revealing she "wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote in a message to fans. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."
"Jennifer is taking time off," Live Nation announced in their own statement on May 31, "to be with her children, family and close friends."
According to PEOPLE, Lopez's marriage with husband Ben Affleck is "not in the best place at the moment."
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 and have been the subject of relentless split rumors.
Despite the reports, Lopez and Affleck have continued to put on a united front at different family meetups.
The two were spotted at his son's basketball game in Los Angeles June 2, sharing a kiss on the cheek outside the sporting venue.