Sean Kingston Released on $100k Bond, Mortgage Used as Collateral After Fraud Arrest
Sean Kingston has been released on bail after being arrested on fraud and theft charges following a shocking SWAT raid on his Florida mansion last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, the "Beautiful Girls" singer posted a $100,000 bond in Broward County. He was forced to surrender his passport and any firearms, and his mortgage was put up as collateral.
"It's great to be home!!!" Kingston wrote in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. "A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team ... and I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!"
Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, was also arrested during the raid on May 23. Kingston was taken into custody before he was set to perform at the Fort Irwin military base in California several hours later and extradited to Florida.
Prosecutors claim that Kingston and his mom wrote bad checks and scammed banks and businesses out of over $1 million worth of cash, jewelry, furniture, and a Cadillac Escalade.
Bob Rosenblatt of The Rosenblatt Law Firm, Kingston’s criminal defense lawyer, said in an email to The Miami Herald, “He will enter a plea of not guilty and we look forward to challenging the allegations in court.”
- ‘Thank You’: A Devastated Tulsi Gabbard Breaks Silence on Her Aunt’s ‘Horrific’ Murder After Her Protege is Accused of Stabbing, Beating Her With Hammer
- Mental Health Crisis? Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out for FIRST TIME Since FBI's Release of Brian Laundrie’s DISTURBING Writings and Drawings
- Guilty: 'Embittered' Amanda Knox Re-convicted of Slander in Italy for Accusing Innocent Man of Roommate Meredith Kercher's 2007 Murder
Ver Ver Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Kingston in February after he failed to pay for several expensive items. Dennis Card, an attorney for the company, was present during the raid on Kingston's Florida home last month.
"[Kingston] likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," Card said. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."
"He's 100 percent a scammer, he's on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he's got judgements against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them," Card added. "This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kingston has reportedly been charged with four counts of criminal use of personal identification information, three counts of grand theft, one count of organized scheme to defraud, one count of issuing insufficient funds check, and a probation violation.
Turner faces three counts of criminal use of personal identification information, two counts of grand theft, one count of organized scheme to defraud, and one count of issuing insufficient funds check.
She was released from jail after posting a $160,000 bond last week. Per the limitations of Kingston's bond, he "shall have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any co-defendants or state witnesses,” an order that includes his mother.