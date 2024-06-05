Sean Kingston Released on $100k Bond, Mortgage Used as Collateral After Fraud Arrest

Sean Kingston has been released on bail after being arrested on fraud and theft charges following a shocking SWAT raid on his Florida mansion last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the "Beautiful Girls" singer posted a $100,000 bond in Broward County. He was forced to surrender his passport and any firearms, and his mortgage was put up as collateral.

"It's great to be home!!!" Kingston wrote in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. "A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team ... and I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!"