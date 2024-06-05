Russian Troops Massacred: Putin Suffers Back-to-Back Deadliest Days in Ukraine With 2,600 Troops Wiped Out
Vladimir Putin’s military reportedly suffered its two deadliest days yet this week when a whopping 2,600 Russian troops were wiped out in Ukraine in only 48 hours, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Putin’s war against Ukraine surpassed the two-year mark back in February, it was revealed that the Russian despot’s army suffered its worst casualties yet on Sunday and Monday.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have successfully defended their territory and managed to inflict devastating losses on the invading Russian troops – something that prompted a dramatic and sudden shift in the dynamics of the ongoing deadly conflict.
According to the Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Putin's forces suffered their most staggering blow yet this week with 1,270 casualties on Sunday and an additional 1,290 on Monday.
Such numbers marked the deadliest period in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, and the total number of Russian troops killed has reportedly surpassed an estimated 500,000 since the invasion first began.
Ukraine’s forces have also reportedly destroyed 7,794 tanks, 15,020 armored combat vehicles, and 13,345 artillery pieces since Russia’s invasion launched in February 2022.
Still, Moscow’s recent offensive in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv reportedly resulted in significant territorial gains for Putin’s forces.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the devastating casualties inflicted upon Russia on Sunday and Monday came just days after Ukraine’s Western allies – including the United States – provided Kyiv permission to use their weapons to strike inside Russia.
The decision significantly bolstered Ukraine's defense capabilities and reportedly enabled the war-torn nation to repel Russian attacks more effectively.
The use of U.S.-made weapons, such as HIMARS missiles, was also said to be instrumental in Ukraine’s targeting of key military sites inside Russia.
Analysts with the Institute for the Study of War said this week that the use of Western weapons was “crucial for Ukraine to repel Russian glide bomb and missile strikes against Kharkiv city.”
“These policy changes will allow Ukrainian forces to use Western-provided systems to strike Russian firing and staging areas in Russia's border areas and airspace,” the institute reported.
Putin recently warned of the potential for an all-out war if Ukraine continued to use Western weapons against Russian targets.
Such escalating tensions also raised concerns among NATO members and other Western allies.
“Representatives of countries that are NATO members, particularly in Europe, should be aware of what they are playing with,” Putin warned last week. He also repeated that Ukraine's allies could face “serious consequences” if they continued to help Kyiv.
Still, and even despite Putin’s latest threats, Ukraine continues to seek further approvals from its allies to expand its use of Western-supplied weapons against forces located inside Russia.