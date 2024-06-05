'False Statements': Hunter and James Biden Referred to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution

The committee chairmen claimed these alleged false statements were part of an effort to protect the president from the ongoing impeachment investigation, which began in September 2023 and seeks to prove that the president used his political connections to enrich himself through his son's shady financial dealings.

According to the referrals, Hunter allegedly lied about his role in Rosemont Seneca Bohai — a business linked to the Bidens — as well as his communications with Chinese business partners.

James was accused of lying about attending a meeting with Hunter, Joe, and Hunter's business associate, Tony Bobulinski.

"These false statements implicate Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes and appear to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry," the letter to the DOJ stated.