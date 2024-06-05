'False Statements': Hunter and James Biden Referred to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
First Son Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, were formally accused of lying to Congress by House Republicans who filed referrals for criminal prosecution with the Department of Justice on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The referrals were detailed in a letter urging the DOJ to charge the pair with making false statements during the impeachment inquiry into Hunter's father and James' brother, President Joe Biden. The letter was authorized by House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO).
The committee chairmen claimed these alleged false statements were part of an effort to protect the president from the ongoing impeachment investigation, which began in September 2023 and seeks to prove that the president used his political connections to enrich himself through his son's shady financial dealings.
According to the referrals, Hunter allegedly lied about his role in Rosemont Seneca Bohai — a business linked to the Bidens — as well as his communications with Chinese business partners.
James was accused of lying about attending a meeting with Hunter, Joe, and Hunter's business associate, Tony Bobulinski.
"These false statements implicate Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes and appear to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry," the letter to the DOJ stated.
Both Hunter and James testified under oath before Congress as part of the House GOP's year-long impeachment probe, and so far, the investigation has not publicly presented any concrete evidence directly linking the president to the controversial activities.
During a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in February, Hunter criticized the impeachment inquiry, describing it as a “house of cards” built on “lies,” per the Associated Press.
James, in a voluntary private interview with House Republicans a week later, insisted President Biden had no involvement in the business dealings of his family members.
In a closed-door meeting the previous month, one of Hunter's former associates, Rob Walker, denied allegations that President Biden somehow benefited from his son's business activities and insisted that Hunter always maintained a clear boundary between his business dealings and his father.
The criminal referrals were filed days after Hunter's criminal trial for gun-related charges kicked off in Delaware, making him the first . The young Biden is charged with three counts related to the purchase and possession of a gun while he was allegedly using drugs. Hunter has been open about his past crack-cocaine and alcohol abuse, documenting his struggles with addiction in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things.
The historic case, going to court just months ahead of the November election, threatens to mar the president's 2024 reelection bid against presumptive GOP candidate Donald Trump.