Joe Biden's Brother James Agrees to Closed-Door Interview With House Oversight and Judiciary Committees
James Biden, 74, has agreed to a closed-door transcribed interview as part of the impeachment probe into his brother, President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees announced the meeting is scheduled for February 21, a week before Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition on February 28.
The House Oversight Committee official account announced on X, "James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony."
The closed-door interview is part of House Republicans' efforts to expose the so-called Biden Crime Family.
The meeting will focus on James' business dealings, specifically if the Democrat president was involved and if he used his position to influence or benefit from them.
House Republicans are focused on two checks James wrote to his brother for "loan repayments."
The GOP lawmakers allege the $200,000 and $40,000 checks are actually "laundered money" from the Chinese.
James' interview will follow previous meetings with associates Rob Walker and Mervyn Yan, as well as former associate of Hunter, Eric Schwerin, earlier this month. Joey Langston and Tony Bobulinski have also agreed to meet with Committees in February.
While the meeting is set, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have yet to provide evidence to support their claims against the president's involvement in family member's business relations.
The Biden administration has repeatedly denied Republicans' allegations and pointed to a lack of evidence to disprove the claims.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In November, Comer issued multiple subpoenas, including one for James and Hunter, as part of the GOP impeachment inquiry.
The Committee alleged they possessed financial documents that allegedly detailed 20 shell companies set up by Biden family members, several of which were said to have formed while Joe served as vice president.
Republican lawmakers alleged the shell companies were formed in an effort to disguise payments from foreign business deals.
Last month, Hunter defied the congressional subpoena and refused to sit in a closed-door deposition. Hunter flipped the script on House Republicans by holding a sensational press conference on Capitol Hill.
Hunter blasted the "shameless" Republican lawmakers at the helm of the investigation as well as the closed-door deposition request. The first son agreed to testify, but only in a public forum.
The drama intensified when Hunter and his attorneys appeared at his contempt of Congress hearing weeks later. After 17 minutes, the first son and his team walked out when outspoken Biden critic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene began her statements, prompting the Georgia lawmaker to shout in his direction as he left the hearing room.