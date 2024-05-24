Sean Kingston Arrested on 'Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges' Hours After Shocking SWAT Raid on Rapper's Florida Home
Sean Kingston was arrested this week on “fraud and theft charges” just a few hours after a SWAT team stormed the rapper’s Florida home and arrested his mother, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after a SWAT team raided the Beautiful Girls singer’s Southwest Ranches mansion on Thursday and took Kingston’s mother into custody, it was confirmed that the rapper himself was arrested in California.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Kingston was arrested in San Bernardino County on Thursday evening just moments before the rapper was set to perform for the United States Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Programs at the Fort Irwin military base.
"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, Calif., arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston, without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement on Thursday night.
"According to investigators,” the office continued, “he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, Calif.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 34-year-old Dutty Love rapper’s arrest in California on Thursday evening came just hours after authorities raided the rapper’s Southwest Ranches, Florida mansion earlier in the day.
Although Kingston was not home at the time of the raid on his Florida home, his mother – Janice Turner, 61 – was arrested and taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges of her own.
“Following an investigation that began in the city of Dania Beach, this morning, May 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District detectives along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT, served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches,” authorities told RadarOnline.com.
“As a result of the investigation, an adult female, Janice Turner, 2/16/1963, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges,” this outlet also learned. “This investigation is active and ongoing.”
Meanwhile, Kingston took to Instagram before his arrest on Thursday to claim that both he and his mother were “good.”
"People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!” the Dry Your Eyes singer wrote shortly after his mansion was raided. “My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”
Kingston’s arrest was suspected to be in connection to a lawsuit filed against him in February by a company called Ver Ver Entertainment.
According to Ver Ver Entertainment, they were forced to sue the rapper after Kingston failed to pay for several expensive items he obtained from the company – including allegedly $1 million in watches and jewelry, a $150k television sound system, and an $80k custom bed.
“[Kingston] likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," attorney Dennis Card, who represents Ver Ver Entertainment and was there during the raid on Kingston’s mansion, said on Thursday.
"My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered,” Card continued.
“This is an organized systematic fraud."