Jennifer Lopez Visits Ben Affleck at Brentwood Rental Amid Reports She Is 'Over' Trying to Save Their Marriage

Jennifer Lopez visited her husband Ben Affleck at the Brentwood rental home where he has reportedly been staying since moving out of their shared mansion following reports that their marriage is heading for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The troubled couple arrived at the house separately on Saturday — just hours after they spent some time together at the $60 million Beverly Hills marital home that they recently put up for sale, Page Six reports.
While J Lo has reportedly been fighting desperately to save their failing marriage, an insider told The Daily Mail that she has finally "had enough" and is "over" trying to make things work between them.
"She really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse," the source said. "Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are just too different, there is no give and take, there was no blending, they are just on separate tracks."
"She invested a lot of time and energy, and I think he did the same," the tipster continued. "There is no one to blame here. It just was not in the cards. It is very hard for two massive stars to keep a marriage going, one has to give in, and in this case neither gave in."
The singer is said to be "trying to make the best of it by working out, spending time with her twins Max and Emme and making new plans for 2025."
Lopez announced last month that she was canceling her scheduled This is Me...Live summer tour and "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," but she still plans to tour eventually.
"She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans," according to the music industry insider. "She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it."
Lopez is apparently "shocked" by the bad press she has been getting since the divorce rumors. "If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her," the source said.
"Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer ... He chain smokes and cusses and seems irritated a lot of the time. Great director and actor, but not a lot of laughs with him, you know?"