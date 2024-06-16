Gisele Bündchen Spotted Getting Cozy With Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Boyfriend Following Breakup Rumors

Sources close to the former NFL quarterback, however, claimed that "Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles. He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage anything ... You can't blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom.”

"Gisele has been stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim, and as time has gone by, he has struggled with the attention on them," the tipster added. "He expected some, but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned on the Roast has profoundly affected him. There is a strain on the relationship. If they want it back, it will take some time to make work again."