Gisele Bündchen Spotted Getting Cozy With Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Boyfriend Following Breakup Rumors

Gisele Bündchen was spotted getting cozy with her jiu jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente mere days after it was reported that the couple was taking a break, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The supermodel and her beau were seen together for the first time in nearly two months on Saturday, enjoying a peaceful stroll through Seaside, Florida while walking Bündchen's dog.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source claimed earlier this week that their romance had fizzled due to stress over jokes made about their relationship in Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady's recent live Netflix roast.
"The spotlight was too much for him," the insider said. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting ... Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that. She blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back."
Sources close to the former NFL quarterback, however, claimed that "Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles. He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage anything ... You can't blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom.”
"Gisele has been stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim, and as time has gone by, he has struggled with the attention on them," the tipster added. "He expected some, but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned on the Roast has profoundly affected him. There is a strain on the relationship. If they want it back, it will take some time to make work again."
Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Although Gisele and Joaquim were spotted out together shortly after, they reportedly didn't start dating until June 2023 — even if insiders have claimed that Tom suspects that the relationship began before things were officially over between them.
Gisele previously shut down rumors that she cheated in an interview with the New York Times, revealing those claims are completely unfounded. "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she shared about her new relationship. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."