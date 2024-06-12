Jilted J.Lo ‘Begs Ben to Come Back’ as School Graduation Reunion Dubbed a ‘Selfish’ Rouse ‘to Convince’ Him to Take Her Back

Beleaguered beauty Jennifer Lopez attended a high school graduation bash for Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter – but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that the gesture was a selfish attempt to convince her estranged husband to take her back!

Sources spilled that the aging superstar – who recently canceled her summer tour amid lackluster ticket sales and a lukewarm reception for her album This Is Me ... Now – fears the only thing keeping her relevant is her marriage to the Oscar-winning filmmaker!