Jilted J.Lo ‘Begs Ben to Come Back’ as School Graduation Reunion Dubbed a ‘Selfish’ Rouse ‘to Convince’ Him to Take Her Back

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez allegedly used her appearance at Violet Affleck’s celebration to convince Ben to take her back.

By:

Jun. 12 2024, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Beleaguered beauty Jennifer Lopez attended a high school graduation bash for Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter – but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that the gesture was a selfish attempt to convince her estranged husband to take her back!

Sources spilled that the aging superstar – who recently canceled her summer tour amid lackluster ticket sales and a lukewarm reception for her album This Is Me ... Now – fears the only thing keeping her relevant is her marriage to the Oscar-winning filmmaker!

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

“She’s terrified her career is over,” one insider tattled.

Spies snitched that J.Lo, 54, brazenly used her appearance at 18-year-old Violet Affleck’s celebration to convince her unhappy hubby to salvage their two-year marriage – and her professional future!

Last month, the diva moaned that she was “heartsick” over abruptly axing her concerts, but claimed the move was “necessary.” The bottom-heavy babe also shared her intention to spend more time with her “children, family and close friends.”

But the insider squealed that no one was buying her act – especially Ben, who recently moved out of their love nest!

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

Sources spilled that Affleck recently moved out of his and Lopez's love nest.

“It’s pretty clear she’s just trying to save face by putting the blame on her personal life,” the insider huffed. “When she showed up at the grad party and turned it into a photo op, Ben saw right through her.”

“He sent her packing after only an hour,” the source continued. “He’s furious she used the occasion for her own self-involved motives.”

Moles also blabbed that the Batman stud, 51, left the Beverly Hills mansion he shared with the Hustlers hottie – and her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whose dad is singer Marc Anthony – in April and moved into a Brentwood rental near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner – the 52-year-old mother of his kids, Violet, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

And according to one insider, Ben has no plans to return!

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

“He’s told everyone marrying her was a mistake because they’re just too different!” the source tittered.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The insider added that J.Lo “promoted the heck” out of the pair’s second chance romance after their doomed 2004 engagement and dished, “To have it end in divorce isn’t just personally painful. It’s terrible from a marketing standpoint, too!”

The confidant spilled that the simpering songbird is so desperate, she’s not above using their children to pull at her spouse’s heartstrings!

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

“She denies she was at Violet’s event for any other reason than to show her support."

“She denies she was at Violet’s event for any other reason than to show her support and has begged Ben to see how much pain walking away will cause the entire family,” the insider explained.

“She loves his kids – but a lot of people think it’s manipulative!”

