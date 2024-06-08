Pack It Up: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Up for Sale Amid Rumors of Marriage Troubles
Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made a significant real estate move by listing their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale in the midst of swirling rumors surrounding their relationship.
The duo enlisted realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to handle the sale of their lavish property, which they acquired just last year.
Sources indicate that Lopez and Affleck, who have been rumored to be "living apart" for some time now, meticulously searched through over 80 properties together before settling on their dream home.
The couple's decision to purchase the Beverly Hills mansion was considered a fairytale ending to their enduring love saga.
The luxurious mansion, situated on an exclusive 6-acre promontory in Wallingford estate, boasts a 43,000-square-foot main building with 17 bedrooms. Additionally, the property features a 10,000-square-foot guest accommodation, a caretaker house, garages for 15 cars, and parking for 80 vehicles.
The outdoor sports complex offers a plethora of amenities, including a basketball court, pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, bar, and a 150-degree zero-edge pool.
The decision to sell their mansion has sparked speculation that the couple's relationship may be facing some critical challenges.
Reports suggest that the images of the mansion's interiors have resurfaced on real estate websites, hinting at a potential sale.
Lopez was reportedly already on the lookout for a new home, while Affleck allegedly resides in a rental near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
According to the Daily Mail, the couple has rarely been photographed together in more than two months, and at one point, they had a 50-day stretch of never being spotted together.
Lopez has turned up at a number of major events, such as the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas and the Met Gala, but Affleck was nowhere to be seen.
A source told TMZ that Affleck could not attend the Met event because he was busy filming The Accountant 2 across the country. However, he did find time to attend Tom Brady’s roast the day before.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, J Lo shocked her fans by abruptly canceling the U.S. leg of her "This is Me Now" tour.
The pop star released a statement telling her fans how she felt "completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."
"I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," the statement continued. "I promise I’ll make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."
The actress and singer's excuse for pulling out of her tour was that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."