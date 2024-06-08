Pack It Up: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Up for Sale Amid Rumors of Marriage Troubles

Sources indicate that Lopez and Affleck, who have been rumored to be "living apart" for some time now, meticulously searched through over 80 properties together before settling on their dream home.

The couple's decision to purchase the Beverly Hills mansion was considered a fairytale ending to their enduring love saga.

The luxurious mansion, situated on an exclusive 6-acre promontory in Wallingford estate, boasts a 43,000-square-foot main building with 17 bedrooms. Additionally, the property features a 10,000-square-foot guest accommodation, a caretaker house, garages for 15 cars, and parking for 80 vehicles.

The outdoor sports complex offers a plethora of amenities, including a basketball court, pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, bar, and a 150-degree zero-edge pool.