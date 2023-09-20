Bethenny Frankel’s Friend Accuses 'RHONY' Alum of 'Immoral' Real Estate Scheme
Former reality star Bethenny Frankel isn’t just trying to burn down Andy Cohen and the people who made her famous. She is also allegedly going after one of her longest and most loyal friends — celebrity publicist and fixture on the New York and Hamptons social scene, Jake Spitz.
“We were about to list our apartment, but I did not like our broker. Bethenny recommended her broker; I thought as a friend looking out for a friend to get the best deal. I thanked her, acknowledged she made the introduction and it was great,” Spitz told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “However, as time went on and we got an offer, I called and said I was so excited we did just as well as she said. Immediately she was counting our money.”
At first, Spitz claims Frankel wanted a Birkin bag as a thank-you gift; however, once she saw dollar signs — and the almost $10 million her friend’s apartment sold for — he alleged she wanted much more and started to target the 20-25% commission to Douglas Elliman.
“When in the Hamptons at her house, I heard her on the phone talking to someone. When she hung up, I said, 'Who was that?' she said, ‘It’s my broker out here. He’s the one my New York broker will give the money to. When I pointed out it was immoral, and illegal was when she launched the attack.”
However, sources in the real estate community deny the allegations, telling RadarOnline.com that the broker offered Frankel a referral fee, but she did not take it.
Spitz said he and Frankel had been friends since season one of The Real Housewives of New York. He had been there with her at weddings, births, divorces, and even deaths.
Spitz added, “Bethenny became unhinged when confronted with the situation using bullying, intimidating and scare tactics. She even sent a cease and desist she wrote herself – which her lawyer immediately backed down from.”
“She then weaponized my past personal struggle with substances and then launched into a text tirade about my family, all false,” stated Spitz, who said he has Frankel’s texts and emails to support his claims. “Bethenny isn’t the smartest one in the room, but she certainly is the greediest.”
He concluded, “My ideal outcome would be the money going to charity, and not her bstrong charity. It should go to a substance abuse one.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Frankel's rep for comment.