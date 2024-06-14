While the potential reunion may seem shocking to most, sources close to J Lo aren't as surprised — and claim the former New York Yankees star "was always her best match."

At the time of their break up, reports alleged that infidelity was a contributing factor in the couple calling off their engagement.

"He was always her best match," a friend explained, according to the Daily Mail .

JLo and Rodriguez, who's affectionately known to fans as "A-Rod," were together for four years before they split in 2021.

"I don't think cheating is a dealbreaker for her anymore," the pal noted. "I think she won't announce the split until she has someone else lined up in any case."

"[A-Rod and JLo] were matched in terms of the lifestyle, the looks, the grooming, the private jets and all the rest of it. They were great together; they were a good match," the friend continued. "We would not be surprised if they got together again. It was a long-term relationship and their families got really close, they were blended."

