Jennifer Lopez Could 'Rebound' From Ben Affleck With Ex-Fiancé Alex Rodriguez After Split: Pals Declares She Wants Cheating 'Isn't a Dealbreaker Anymore'
A wild claim suggests Jennifer Lopez may rebound from her "imminent" divorce from Ben Affleck with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the potential reunion may seem shocking to most, sources close to J Lo aren't as surprised — and claim the former New York Yankees star "was always her best match."
JLo and Rodriguez, who's affectionately known to fans as "A-Rod," were together for four years before they split in 2021.
"He was always her best match," a friend explained, according to the Daily Mail.
At the time of their break up, reports alleged that infidelity was a contributing factor in the couple calling off their engagement.
"I don't think cheating is a dealbreaker for her anymore," the pal noted. "I think she won't announce the split until she has someone else lined up in any case."
"[A-Rod and JLo] were matched in terms of the lifestyle, the looks, the grooming, the private jets and all the rest of it. They were great together; they were a good match," the friend continued. "We would not be surprised if they got together again. It was a long-term relationship and their families got really close, they were blended."
The baseball star and Jenny From the Block singer first met at a restaurant back in 2017. The pair later debuted their romance at the Met Gala in May of that same year.
Two years later, A-Rod popped the question with a massive $4 million ring in 2019 — which even caught the attention of former President Barack Obama, who sent the pair a handwritten note celebrating their engagement.
JLo and A-Rod's nuptials never came to fruition though — and after spending the COVID lockdowns together at the former baseball star's Miami mansion, the pair called off their engagement in February 2021.
Rodriguez was then linked to reality star Madison LeCroy and is now dating fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro.
Meanwhile, JLo and Affleck's marriage has faced an onslaught of divorce rumors as the pair have been reportedly living separately for some time now. While divorce chatter continues to mount against the couple, who were married in the summer of 2022, they've yet to formally announce a separation.
"She likes to dump news on a Friday," an insider told the outlet, noting JLo is "strategic" with her announcements and may delay the news until she can announce a Las Vegas residency or commercial tie-in around the same time. "She is a very smart cookie."
J Lo recently canceled her tour, revealing she was "heartsick" to let down her fans.
"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," the performer wrote. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."