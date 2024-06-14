Nick Mavar Dead at 59: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Passes Away After Suffering 'Medical Emergency'

Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has died at 59, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former deckhand passed away in Naknek on the afternoon of June 13 after suffering a "medical emergency."

The Police Chief of Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Alaska confirmed news of his passing, but said it's too early in the investigation to draw conclusions about his cause of death.

Mavar's family has been informed of the tragic news, according to reports, which stated that cops are in the process of conducting interviews.