Nick Mavar Dead at 59: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Passes Away After Suffering 'Medical Emergency'
Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has died at 59, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former deckhand passed away in Naknek on the afternoon of June 13 after suffering a "medical emergency."
The Police Chief of Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Alaska confirmed news of his passing, but said it's too early in the investigation to draw conclusions about his cause of death.
Mavar's family has been informed of the tragic news, according to reports, which stated that cops are in the process of conducting interviews.
The TV star appeared in 98 episodes of the hit show from 2005 to 2021. Fans also got to see him on a handful of spin-offs, including Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait.
He notably served as a deckhand, using his skills to maintain the Northwestern and its mechanical equipment.
Mavar left the series after suffering a ruptured appendix during a December 2020 voyage.
He went on to file a shock lawsuit against Captain Sig Hansen and his wife June seeking $1 million in damages, citing a delay in getting him outside medical treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mavar complained the "delay in competent and adequate examination, testing, and diagnosis" led to a ruptured appendix and the discovery of a cancerous tumor.
According to his filing, the lack of a plan for outside medical care led to the "failure to assure plaintiff was promptly taken to the Dutch Harbor medical clinic for an examination and assessment of plaintiff's medical condition."
He alleged the delayed care had ramifications that "would not have occurred had the appendix been removed prior to rupture."
Mavar was still embroiled in a court battle over this last year, TMZ reported.
Hansen denied wrongdoing, stating it was the responsibility of the production company and the medical subcontractor.
Prior to his death, Mavar had been spotted in and around Alaska's Bristol Bay of late, captaining his own salmon boat.
The reality star's final Instagram post was a photo of him and his father in December.
"Happy 91st birthday to the world's greatest father & role model," he captioned the snap. "I'm forever grateful for my dad."