Donald Trump Wildly Claims Joan Rivers Voted for Him in 2016 Election — Even Though She Died Two Years Earlier

Donald Trump once claimed that comedian and actress Joan Rivers voted for him in the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned, even though Rivers passed away more than two years earlier.

The former president reportedly made the false claim during a recent interview with author and Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh for Setoodeh's new book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.