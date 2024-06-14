Putin Pal? Kanye West Searches for Show Venues Reaches 'Desperate' New Low as He Looks to Russia After Wild Viagra-Fueled Orgy Court Bombshell
Kanye West's string of controversies have put a damper on his plans to perform in several venues around the world, according to a shocking report which claimed that he has "tried and failed" to secure gigs in Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Ye has recently been pushing to stage shows in Russia, as well as some of their allies, a top music industry spilled, noting that it may come with a price tag.
Sources warned that Ye risks being blacklisted in other parts of Europe if he does secure gigs in Russia, claiming that "sidling up to Vladimir Putin could have huge ramifications for the future."
It's believed that countries which cut ties with Russia following their invasion of Ukraine will make it even harder for the rapper if he wants to continue his venue search, according to The U.S. Sun, citing sources who are convinced West could be banned from performing elsewhere.
"This idea is so desperate," an industry veteran told the publication. "If he can do a show in Russia, it's over for him in many European countries."
"If he plays in Russia, and even goes to Hungary and Serbia for some concerts, people are going to take that as a massive insult," the source continued.
"Kanye has to get it together and think long term because if that show happens next month, he won't be able even to enter some of the countries that have cut ties with Putin," per the insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for West for comment.
Ye landed himself at the center of controversy when he made anti-semitic comments online, having since been sued by former assistant and ex-OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta.
Pisciotta accused the rapper-turned-fashion designer of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract and a hostile workplace in the bombshell lawsuit which claimed West bragged about having a five-person orgy.
Among her shocking claims, she alleged that he would masturbate during their phone conversations and ask if she could guess what he was doing, also alleging that he was fixated on the genitalia size of her boyfriends.
A legal rep for the rapper vehemently denied her bombshell claims and said that she was just looking for a payday. "In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."