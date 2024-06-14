Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Kanye West

Putin Pal? Kanye West Searches for Show Venues Reaches 'Desperate' New Low as He Looks to Russia After Wild Viagra-Fueled Orgy Court Bombshell

kanye west searches for show venues reaches desperate new low as he looks to russia pp

"Kanye has to get it together and think long term," spilled an insider.

By:

Jun. 14 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kanye West's string of controversies have put a damper on his plans to perform in several venues around the world, according to a shocking report which claimed that he has "tried and failed" to secure gigs in Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Ye has recently been pushing to stage shows in Russia, as well as some of their allies, a top music industry spilled, noting that it may come with a price tag.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west march mega

"If he plays in Russia, and even goes to Hungary and Serbia for some concerts, people are going to take that as a massive insult," a source said.

Sources warned that Ye risks being blacklisted in other parts of Europe if he does secure gigs in Russia, claiming that "sidling up to Vladimir Putin could have huge ramifications for the future."

It's believed that countries which cut ties with Russia following their invasion of Ukraine will make it even harder for the rapper if he wants to continue his venue search, according to The U.S. Sun, citing sources who are convinced West could be banned from performing elsewhere.

"This idea is so desperate," an industry veteran told the publication. "If he can do a show in Russia, it's over for him in many European countries."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west mega

Ye's former assistant recently accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract and a hostile workplace in the bombshell lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

"If he plays in Russia, and even goes to Hungary and Serbia for some concerts, people are going to take that as a massive insult," the source continued.

"Kanye has to get it together and think long term because if that show happens next month, he won't be able even to enter some of the countries that have cut ties with Putin," per the insider.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for West for comment.

Ye landed himself at the center of controversy when he made anti-semitic comments online, having since been sued by former assistant and ex-OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
vladmir putin march mega

Sources warned that Ye risks being blacklisted in other parts of Europe if he does secure gigs in Russia, claiming that "sidling up to Vladimir Putin could have huge ramifications for the future."

Article continues below advertisement

Pisciotta accused the rapper-turned-fashion designer of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract and a hostile workplace in the bombshell lawsuit which claimed West bragged about having a five-person orgy.

Among her shocking claims, she alleged that he would masturbate during their phone conversations and ask if she could guess what he was doing, also alleging that he was fixated on the genitalia size of her boyfriends.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west searches for show venues russia
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for West for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

A legal rep for the rapper vehemently denied her bombshell claims and said that she was just looking for a payday. "In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.