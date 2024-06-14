Sources warned that Ye risks being blacklisted in other parts of Europe if he does secure gigs in Russia, claiming that "sidling up to Vladimir Putin could have huge ramifications for the future."

It's believed that countries which cut ties with Russia following their invasion of Ukraine will make it even harder for the rapper if he wants to continue his venue search, according to The U.S. Sun, citing sources who are convinced West could be banned from performing elsewhere.

"This idea is so desperate," an industry veteran told the publication. "If he can do a show in Russia, it's over for him in many European countries."