Bryan Kohberger: Prosecutors Reject Defense Claims They're Secretly Hoarding Evidence in Quadruple Murder Trial
The team prosecuting Bryan Kohberger for the grisly killings of four University of Idaho students denied they were hoarding evidence regarding the suspect's cell phone use ahead of his murder trial, RadarOnline.com can report.
The suspect, 29, a former criminal justice and criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been behind bars in Moscow, Idaho since his arrest in December 2022 for the alleged murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The college roommates were brutally stabbed to death in their home near the UI campus on November 13, 2022, and Kohberger was taken into custody about a month and a half later at his family's home in Pennsylvania.
During a pre-trial hearing last month, an officer with the Moscow Police Department testified about the cell phone records pertinent to the case and how they were collected. Afterward, Kohberger’s lawyers argued that prosecutors were withholding some of this evidence from the defense team.
An expert on the subject hired by the defense griped that he was merely getting "breadcrumb-like" information to construct a timeline of the suspect's cell phone use.
In response, deputy prosecutor Ashley Jennings submitted a statement to the court this week claiming Kohberger's lawyers had been given evidence detailing the defendant's cell phone movements 25 times since the case was filed in January. Jennings said investigators had handed over enough documents to fill 39 legal binders, which included 13,000 photographs and 911 audio-visual "dumps," as well as a whopping 50 terabytes of 285 police interviews, Newsweek reported Thursday.
Prosecutors have argued that cell phone tower pings placed Kohberger near the crime scene on the night of the murders, but the suspect's lawyers insisted their client had an alibi: He was driving around stargazing several miles away during the attacks, they claimed.
In April, Kohberger's legal team filed an affidavit detailing their client's claims that he "was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars. He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park."
The defense also previously argued that investigators planted DNA evidence and filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing alleged inadmissible evidence, a biased grand jury, and prosecutorial misconduct. Judge John Judge denied the motion.
The murder trial is expected to kick off sometime next year as family members of the victims lament how long the pre-trial process has dragged on, hoping an official start date will be announced soon.