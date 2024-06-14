The team prosecuting Bryan Kohberger for the grisly killings of four University of Idaho students denied they were hoarding evidence regarding the suspect's cell phone use ahead of his murder trial, RadarOnline.com can report.

The suspect, 29, a former criminal justice and criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been behind bars in Moscow, Idaho since his arrest in December 2022 for the alleged murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.