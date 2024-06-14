J Lo Leans on Her Sisters Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Drama: They've 'Turned Against' Troubled Actor, Pals Claim
Jennifer Lopez is said to be turning to her family for support as her struggling relationship with husband Ben Affleck reportedly continues to careen towards divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.
Although J Lo and Affleck have yet to publicly comment on the rumors that their marriage is in trouble, the Gone Girl star allegedly moved out of their house into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood following months of friction stemming from communication issues, personality clashes, and oversharing on social media.
The couple is reportedly putting the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they shared up for sale, and Lopez announced last month that she was canceling her scheduled This is Me...Live summer tour and "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
J Lo, who has described her sisters Lynda and Leslie Lopez as her "best friends," has often brought them along to red carpet events. In 2023, Lynda was her date to the Met Gala instead of Affleck, who couldn't come.
Lopez's sisters and her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez have reportedly "turned against" Affleck amid the ongoing relationship drama, and the singer's manager, Benny Medina, apparently "openly dislikes" her husband.
"I understand that he has checked out of the marriage but she has yet to accept the truth of the situation and thinks that with therapy they might make it," a source claimed. "It is made all the more difficult by the fact that we are dealing here with the emotions of the five children they have between them."
"The reasons why it hasn't worked out are many but when you lose J Lo's family, you lose J Lo. Her mom and her sisters are against him and Benny is also."
Jennifer, Lynda, and Leslie Lopez all grew up the Bronx with their parents Lupe and David. Lynda is a journalist and Leslie is a music teacher. At the premiere of her movie Atlas last month, The Daily Mail reports, J Lo said, "The one thing you can always trust is family."
Lopez has also reportedly rekindled a friendship with Leah Remini, with whom she had a falling out back in 2022 after the King of Queens star told her Affleck wasn't committed to their relationship and would end up hurting her. Affleck, meanwhile, is said to be finding solace with friends including Matt Damon.