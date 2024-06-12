Your tip
Ben Affleck Sparks Relapse Fears, Friends Concerned He's 'Drinking Again' as Divorce From Jennifer Lopez is 'Imminent'

ben affleck sparks relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's alleged divorce is said to be 'imminent.'

By:

Jun. 12 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck has sparked fears that he's "relapsed" amid his "imminent" divorce from Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, friends claim there's concern the Gone Girl star, who has battled alcoholism and a gambling addiction for years, is either "drinking again" or "at risk" of breaking his sobriety.

ben affleck sparks relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Friends claim Affleck is suffering from 'acute sadness.'

Friends claimed Affleck is suffering "acute sadness" as his marriage crumbles, according to the Daily Mail.

"I hear that he is drinking," chirped one pal. "He is full of demons – a really troubled person."

Another friend claimed, "I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him."

ben affleck sparks relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Sources alleged the couple's divorce is 'imminent.'

Multiple sources said the divorce was "imminent," as the Oscar-winner — who has been seen without his wedding band – has moved out of the marital home and into a $100,000 per month rental, which is said to be near ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home, in Brentwood back in May.

To make matters worse, J Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, has reportedly "turned against" her son-in-law — and the singer's manager, Benny Medina, apparently "openly dislikes" her husband.

ben affleck sparks relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Affleck moved out of the $60 million home he shared with JLo and into a rental near ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"I understand that he has checked out of the marriage but she has yet to accept the truth of the situation and thinks that with therapy they might make it," one tipster revealed. "It is made all the more difficult by the fact that we are dealing here with the emotions of the five children they have between them."

"The reasons why it hasn't worked out are many but when you lose J Lo's family, you lose J Lo. Her mom and her sisters are against him and Benny is also."

While JLo's family and manager have reportedly turned their backs on Affleck, the singer has rekindled a friendship with Leah Remini.

Remini and JLo had a falling out back in 2022 after the King of Queens star told her Affleck wasn't committed to their relationship and would end up hurting her.

ben affleck sparks relapse fears
Source: MEGA

JLo's mom has reportedly "turned against" her son-in-law.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and J Lo's reps for comment.

While Affleck has moved out of the home he shared with JLo, the pair were spotted at the mansion together on Sunday, June 9.

Adding to rumors that their divorce is "imminent" was the couple shocking decision to list their $60 million home that they shared together for four summers up for sale.

As this outlet reported, the couple has enlisted realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to handle the sale of their massive 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom estate.

