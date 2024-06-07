'She Can't Bear the Idea of Failure': J Lo 'Somber' During Marital Troubles as Husband Ben Affleck Steps Out With Wedding Ring On
Jennifer Lopez is determined to save her marriage to husband Ben Affleck, and sources close to the star said she is making compromises after the actor moved out of their $60 million mansion last month and into a $100,000-a-month LA rental home.
A friend of the performer said she has been "somber" while trying to navigate her relationship, career, and family life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She has been taking the blame for the end of the tour and the marriage, and the mockery of the world. It is all the opposite of the truth," the pal said, noting she has been unfairly "dragged" by critics.
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their engagement.
They solidified their newfound love by tying the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia a month later.
Reports have since emerged that the couple's honeymoon phase has "worn off" due to their different lifestyles: Lopez is claimed to be content in the spotlight while Affleck prefers to keep things more low-key.
"Her Achilles heel has always been men," said another friend in a new Daily Mail report. "She is the most disciplined, the most hard-working, wonderful person and she really gets her own way in everything at all times — except for where it comes to romance."
"She doesn't want to be divorced. She doesn't want to end up like Madonna — on her own at 60. She can't bear the idea of failure," spilled the pal.
"I think you can already see her toning down the way she looks and obviously quitting this tour as well, to try to hang on to the marriage," they claimed. "She lets him smoke, which is huge."
Tipsters told RadarOnline.com last year that J Lo supported Affleck's efforts to kick his cigarette habit but found herself facing another hurdle.
"Now, Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, and he's cut his habit way down by using nicotine gum," the source confided. "But he admits she hates all the gum-chewing as much as the actual smoking."
Despite the pair's rumored troubles, Affleck hinted that he may not be throwing the towel in yet as the actor was spotted wearing his wedding ring on Friday.