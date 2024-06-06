Surgeon Sounds Off: 'Stress' From Ben Affleck's Rumored Divorce to Jennifer Lopez is Aging the Hollywood Hunk
Ben Affleck has been looking worse for wear amid rumors his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is crumbling — and now, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is telling RadarOnline.com why.
Dr. Robert Dorfman, an aesthetic and regenerative specialist, revealed that the stress surrounding his relationship could be why the Hollywood hunk, 51, has been looking gaunt and older lately.
It's important to note that Dorfman has not worked on Affleck personally, but he knows what anxiety and pressure put on the body. As this outlet reported, Affleck and Lopez are allegedly gearing up for the "divorce of the century" ahead of their second wedding anniversary.
He has already moved out of their $60 million marital mansion, and insiders claim he's "done" with their relationship, which has been under a microscope for the past month.
Now, Dorfman explains why Affleck might look slightly disheveled and less like his movie star self.
"I think we’ve all been there at some point in our lives. Ben Affleck kind of let himself go," Dorfman told RadarOnline.com Thursday. He said it's important that the actor "get back into his normal routine."
"He looks gaunt and has visibly aged. He’s going through a rough time right now and looks very stressed, we’re starting to scratch the surface of what stress can do in terms of cellular, signaling and impact on your hair and skin," the doctor explained. "Your overall health and your appetite causes chemical changes that impact your entire body so I think the best ways to reverse stress is to start exercise, eat healthy and make sure you’re getting plenty of antioxidants."
Fans have been frightened by Affleck's appearance amid his marriage woes after he stepped out several times looking frail and a skeleton of his former self — but it's not hopeless for Affleck.
"Ben has a great foundation and with some medical grade skin care, Regenerative medicine, Botox and dermal filler he can look healthy in no time," Dorfman concluded.
Sources alleged the actor "has come to his senses" and believes his marriage to J Lo is doomed.
“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an insider told Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”
The Let's Get Loud singer is reportedly "desperate" to save her marriage, but she stepped out ringless as recently as Wednesday.
Sources confirmed Bennifer 2.0 is taking "some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them." J Lo even canceled her summer tour last week, with Live Nation representatives revealing she's "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.