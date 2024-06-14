Actor Nick Pasqual Held Without Bail After Extradition, Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Allegedly Stabbing Hollywood Makeup Artist Ex
Nick Pasqual, the actor who allegedly viciously attacked his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, was extradited from Texas this week and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old landed at LAX around 12:00 PM, RadarOnline.com can report, and was transported and booked. Pasqual was arraigned on Thursday in Dept. S at the San Fernando Courthouse.
He is currently being held without bail.
His next court date has been scheduled for July 16 in Dept. S for a preliminary hearing, a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told this outlet.
As we previously reported, Pasqual allegedly stabbed Shehorn multiple times on May 23 at her Los Angeles home.
Authorities said he broke into her home around 4:30 AM and "inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence" and "personally used a knife during the commission of the crime," per a news release.
Pasqual allegedly fled the scene of the crime and was detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.
This story is developing ...