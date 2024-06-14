Nick Pasqual, the actor who allegedly viciously attacked his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, was extradited from Texas this week and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old landed at LAX around 12:00 PM, RadarOnline.com can report, and was transported and booked. Pasqual was arraigned on Thursday in Dept. S at the San Fernando Courthouse.

He is currently being held without bail.