Don McLean Fresh Slice of American Pie: 'Insecure' Don McLean, 78, Spoiling 30-Year-Old Lover with Expensive Gifts, Doesn't Want Other Men 'Drooling Over Her' By: Aaron Johnson Jun. 14 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

American Pie singer Don McLean, 79, loves showing off his 30-year-old girlfriend, Paris Dylan — but the jealous control freak allegedly won't let the model out of his sight, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claim the folk rock legend is "insecure" over his relationship with Paris, so he "spoils her with expensive gifts."

Insiders claim the 78-year-old works overtime to keep other men far away from getting close with his much-younger girlfriend. Recently, Don brought Paris as his date to a state dinner at the White House; however, a tipster claimed he "doesn't want anybody else getting near and drooling over her" — especially "well-dressed politicians or suave celebrities," this outlet learned.

"Don is happy to take Paris anywhere she wants to go — as long as she stays close to him," the source explained. "He doesn't trust anyone!" McLean has a chilly relationship with ex-wife Patrisha Shnier, who bashed him for disinheriting their daughter and accused him of domestic violence during their 29-year marriage, which ended in 2016.

Don claimed he cut off daughter Jackie, 34, for falsely accusing him of abuse in an interview — and denied ever harming her or his ex-wife! "Don has made a lot of mistakes in his life, but he's a changed man around Paris and knows a good thing when he finds it," the insider claimed. "He's besotted with her and doesn't know where he'd be without her!"

As for the folk singer, he told the outlet, "Paris and I have been together for almost 9 years. She is free to do as she pleases." "She has financial independence," Don added. "I treat her like a queen because she is one."

Don's ex-wife filed for divorce in March 2016 and was finalized in June the same year. "There was no romance left," Don told PEOPLE of his nearly three decade long marriage ending. "The romance was gone. And I can't live with hostility and with disrespect and so on. I just don't want it. So I'd rather be alone than be in a situation where there's no more romance. I don't want my feet to touch the ground. I wish everybody well."

Don explained after the divorce, it was "rough for about a year" before meeting Paris in 2018. "I've been in love with her from the minute I saw her, it's so weird," the folk singer said. "It's almost eight and a half years now we've been together, and we have done so many things together all over the world, hundreds and hundreds of concerts. We just like each other a lot. We have a lot of laughs."