Actor Nick Pasqual Awaits Extradition After Allegedly Stabbing Ex, Hollywood Makeup Artist Facing 'Complications' in Recovery
Actor Nick Pasqual is still awaiting extradition on numerous charges after he allegedly stabbed his Hollywood makeup artist ex Allie Shehorn multiple times in a vicious May 23 attack, RadarOnline.com can report.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told this outlet on Tuesday that he is not yet in California, where he will face charges including one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Pasqual allegedly stabbed Shehorn multiple times at her Los Angeles home. Authorities said he broke into her residence around 4:30 AM that day and "inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence" and "personally used a knife during the commission of the crime," per the release.
Shehorn, who contributed her talents for Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon, "had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual," it was disclosed.
Authorities said that Pasqual allegedly fled the scene after the attack and was detained at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.
- Horrific Moment Ohio Woman Laughs and Smirks in Court as She's Charged With Butchering 3-Year-Old Boy with a Kitchen Knife
- Buried Alive: Spouse-Killing Monster Finds His Fate After Putting Breathing Estranged Wife in Shallow Hand-Dug Grave
- Crappy Nappy: 18-Year-Old Arrested for Assault After Flinging Feces-Filled Diaper at Brother
A friend of Shehorn has since revealed the Hollywood makeup artist has a long recovery ahead in an update shared just days ago alongside new photos of her pal staying strong amid her hospitalization.
"Things got real. Allie is doing her best to stay positive but the struggle is hard," the friend wrote via a GoFundMe launched in her honor. "There are complications that we can not release to the public at this time. But she is feeling better and appreciates the love and support."
In late May, Shehorn was back on her feet and making "positive steps" following successful surgery.
"It's not unexpected, but Allie has developed a slight fever from the stab wounds," another update read. By May 26, it was revealed that her breathing and feeding tubes had been removed and days later, she was moved out of the ICU.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As of June 11, more than $112k has been donated toward a $150k goal to help her cover extensive medical expenses, including surgeries, treatments, and the ongoing care as well as to help alleviate the financial strain she now faces.