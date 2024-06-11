Actor Nick Pasqual is still awaiting extradition on numerous charges after he allegedly stabbed his Hollywood makeup artist ex Allie Shehorn multiple times in a vicious May 23 attack, RadarOnline.com can report.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told this outlet on Tuesday that he is not yet in California, where he will face charges including one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.