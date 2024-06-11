An Ohio woman accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother laughed and smirked as the horrific charges against her were read aloud in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The harrowing incident unfolded in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted on Monday. Around 3 PM, authorities said Bionca Ellis, 32, stole two knives from a thrift store next door, walked over to the grocery store, and attacked Julian Wood, 3, and his mother, Margot Wood, 37, with a kitchen knife.