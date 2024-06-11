In the previously unreleased love letter, obtained by the New York Post, Gabby begged Brian to treat her better.

"Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I’m here with you," Gabby wrote.

Gabby apologized for being "upset over a dumb piece of paper" before adding, "Yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know, but it’s cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much, like so much it hurt."