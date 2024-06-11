Gabby Petito Begged Boyfriend Brian Laundrie to 'Stop Calling Me Names' in Heartbreaking Love Letter Penned Before her Death
In a gut-wrenching discovery, a letter Gabby Petito wrote to Brian Laundrie revealed she begged him to "stop calling me names" before he killed her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The release of the letter comes months after the families settled for an undisclosed amount in court following a lawsuit filed by the Petitos against the Laundries over the death of their daughter.
In the previously unreleased love letter, obtained by the New York Post, Gabby begged Brian to treat her better.
"Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I’m here with you," Gabby wrote.
Gabby apologized for being "upset over a dumb piece of paper" before adding, "Yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know, but it’s cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much, like so much it hurt."
"So you in pain is killing me," Gabby continued. "I’m not trying to be negative but I’m frustrated there’s not more I can do."
Gabby optimistically spoke of their road trip and expressed hopes of rebuilding their relationship, "We can work on the van together and they are OUR dreams now."
"So I hope you understand when I’m upset it’s cause I love you too much," Gabby added. "Now, stop crying!!! And come home and say you love me with a big hug."
- Mental Health Crisis? Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out for FIRST TIME Since FBI's Release of Brian Laundrie’s DISTURBING Writings and Drawings
- Gabby Petito's Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie — as She Eviscerates His 'Evil' Mom Roberta as the Killer's 'Mastermind': 'You Deserve to be Forgotten'
- No Civil Trial: Gabby Petito's Parents Reach Deal With Laundries as Killer Fiancé's 'Frantic' Voicemails Are Revealed
The context of Gabby's letter remains unclear.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gabby's body was discovered in September 2021 in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt-force trauma and strangulation.
Upon the discovery of Gabby's body, a manhunt for Brian, the prime suspect, ensued. His remains were eventually discovered in October 2021 at a Florida nature preserve, where he took his own life.
The two-page letter was part of a 366-page document compiled by the FBI following a raid of the Laundrie home in the wake of Gabby's body being discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. The file included Gabby's letter to Brian as well as photos, hand-written letters and drawings by Brian.
Brian's hand-written notes and drawings detailed manic episodes and a disturbing desire to kill himself.
The Petito's lawyer, Brain Stewart, said the letter further proved Brian "was clearly a narcissist and manipulator capable of violence."
The Petito's sued the Laundries in March 2022, claiming Brian's parents knew he killed their daughter and accused them of helping to conceal his crimes.