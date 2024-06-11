Your tip
Gabby Petito Begged Boyfriend Brian Laundrie to 'Stop Calling Me Names' in Heartbreaking Love Letter Penned Before her Death

gabby petito family speaks first time brian laundrie writings drawings
Source: @GABSPETITIO/INSTAGRAM; Moab Police Dept.

Gabby Petito begged Brian Laundrie to treat her better before their ill-fated road trip.

Jun. 11 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

In a gut-wrenching discovery, a letter Gabby Petito wrote to Brian Laundrie revealed she begged him to "stop calling me names" before he killed her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The release of the letter comes months after the families settled for an undisclosed amount in court following a lawsuit filed by the Petitos against the Laundries over the death of their daughter.

gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Petito was murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie while on a cross country road trip in 2021.

In the previously unreleased love letter, obtained by the New York Post, Gabby begged Brian to treat her better.

"Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I’m here with you," Gabby wrote.

Gabby apologized for being "upset over a dumb piece of paper" before adding, "Yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know, but it’s cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much, like so much it hurt."

gabby petito letter brian laundrie
Source: FBI

Gabby wrote a letter to Brian before their road trip begging him to treat her better.

"So you in pain is killing me," Gabby continued. "I’m not trying to be negative but I’m frustrated there’s not more I can do."

Gabby optimistically spoke of their road trip and expressed hopes of rebuilding their relationship, "We can work on the van together and they are OUR dreams now."

"So I hope you understand when I’m upset it’s cause I love you too much," Gabby added. "Now, stop crying!!! And come home and say you love me with a big hug."

brian laundrie mother breaks silence cryptic burn reading letter gabby petito lawsuit jpg
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Brian went on the run and killed himself after Gabby's remains were discovered in Wyoming.

The context of Gabby's letter remains unclear.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gabby's body was discovered in September 2021 in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

Upon the discovery of Gabby's body, a manhunt for Brian, the prime suspect, ensued. His remains were eventually discovered in October 2021 at a Florida nature preserve, where he took his own life.

gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM; @BIZARRE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

The Petito and Laundrie family settled in court for an undisclosed amount in February.

The two-page letter was part of a 366-page document compiled by the FBI following a raid of the Laundrie home in the wake of Gabby's body being discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. The file included Gabby's letter to Brian as well as photos, hand-written letters and drawings by Brian.

Brian's hand-written notes and drawings detailed manic episodes and a disturbing desire to kill himself.

The Petito's lawyer, Brain Stewart, said the letter further proved Brian "was clearly a narcissist and manipulator capable of violence."

The Petito's sued the Laundries in March 2022, claiming Brian's parents knew he killed their daughter and accused them of helping to conceal his crimes.

