Mental Health Crisis? Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out for FIRST TIME Since FBI's Release of Brian Laundrie’s DISTURBING Writings and Drawings

Source: @GABSPETITIO/INSTAGRAM; Moab Police Dept.

Gabby Petito’s family spoke out for the first time this week after the FBI released a cache of Brian Laundrie’s disturbing writings and drawings.

Jun. 5 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Gabby Petito’s family spoke out for the first time this week after the FBI released a cache of Brian Laundrie’s disturbing writings and drawings, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after the FBI released several diary entries written by Laundrie just one year before Petito’s murder in September 2021, the late 22-year-old’s family appeared for their first interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

The FBI reportedly found the startling diary entries during a raid on Laundrie’s Florida home shortly after Petito’s body was found dumped in a remote Wyoming camping area.

Several entries found Laundrie writing about his “mania.” Others included drawings of skulls alongside notes like “Trust no one” and “Kill.”

“About a year ago I went into a type of mania where I was smashing holes in the wall with my head,” Laundrie wrote in one startling diary entry. “I wanted to die, and the weird thing is nothing’s changed.”

“Under the mattress I’m on is a loaded 357 magnum revolver,” he wrote in another entry. “A pull of the trigger and all my problems will be over.”

Petito’s parents expressed shock regarding the newly released writings and drawings from Laundrie’s diary. They also acknowledged that Laundrie was likely suffering from a “mental health crisis.”

“It’s pretty clear that Brian was having some type of mental health crisis, and it would have been positive to him to get help,” Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said on Banfield this week.

“I think there was definitely a mental health crisis going on there and could have been taken care of,” Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, agreed.

Petito’s mother also admitted that “the Brian that [they] saw was not the things that [they] learned about” with the FBI’s recent release of Laundrie’s disturbing diary entries.

The FBI also found bullets and weapons underneath Laundrie's bed during their raid on his Florida home.

“The Brian that we saw was not the things that we learned about today,” she told NewsNation’s Banfield regarding the newly released writings and drawings. “That was the first time that we seen that.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petito’s family’s decision to appear on NewsNation for an exclusive interview this week also came just a few days after the murdered 22-year-old’s mother forgave Laundrie for the death of her daughter.

“I forgive you, Brian,” Schmidt said during this year’s CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend.

But while Petito’s mother forgave Laundrie for her daughter’s death, she also eviscerated Laundrie’s mother and accused Laundrie’s mother of being involved in the tragedy.

“Roberta, you shattered your family and mine with your evil ways,” Schmidt said in a statement directed toward Roberta Laundrie. “I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart.”

Petito’s mother also discussed the decision behind her remarks for Laundrie and Laundrie’s mother during her appearance on Banfield this week.

Schmidt explained that it was “something for [her] to let go of” and “a way for [her] to move forward” nearly three years after her daughter’s murder.

“I feel like it was something for me to let go of, and it was a way for me to move forward,” she explained. “With Roberta, I don't think that she's deserving of any more attention or deserving of being in my space and in my head, so I let that go.”

“And I just don't want to think about her anymore,” Petito’s mother added. “I'm moving forward either way, without that forgiveness for what she had done.”

