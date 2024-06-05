Mental Health Crisis? Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out for FIRST TIME Since FBI's Release of Brian Laundrie’s DISTURBING Writings and Drawings

Gabby Petito’s family spoke out for the first time this week after the FBI released a cache of Brian Laundrie’s disturbing writings and drawings, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after the FBI released several diary entries written by Laundrie just one year before Petito’s murder in September 2021, the late 22-year-old’s family appeared for their first interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.