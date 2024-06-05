Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Brother Jeffrey Died of AIDS in the 1980s as She Shares Moving Pride Month Post: 'The World Was an Extremely Cruel Place'

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Oprah previously honored her late sibling while accepting the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Awards in March. "Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now," she said in her acceptance speech.

"And at the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame that he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and to be here with me tonight."

"All the years of The Oprah Show, for me, were about sharing stories that helped people be their authentic selves… and I know that is the truest form of what it means to be free, to have personal freedom, to be able to fully be who you are," she added.