American citizen Amanda Knox was re-convicted of slander in Italy this week after she accused an innocent man of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, back in 2007, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after Knox, 36, was wrongfully convicted of Kercher’s murder in 2009, she returned to Italy this week to face a slander charge against a man named Patrick Lumumba.