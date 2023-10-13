Amanda Knox Teams Up With Monica Lewinsky for Hulu Series About Meredith Kercher's Murder 8 Years After Acquittal
Years after her conviction was overturned, Amanda Knox, 36, is teaming up with Monica Lewinsky, 50, to bring her story to life for a new Hulu drama series, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The project is set to cover the 2007 murder of Knox's roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher, 21, as well as her trial, conviction, and exoneration.
According to the Daily Mail, Knox and Lewinsky have formed a "close" bond while working on the TV series.
"Monica and Amanda have become very close and are in touch almost constantly. They find that they have a lot in common, and support each other," a friend told the outlet.
In the upcoming project, Knox is expected to reveal new details about the life-altering event.
While living in Puglia, Italy, the then 20-year-old Knox returned to the apartment she shared with Kercher and discovered blood in the bathroom and her roommate's bedroom door locked. After contacting the police, Kercher's bedroom door was kicked in, and her body was discovered. She had been fatally stabbed.
During the disputed investigation process, Knox implicated herself and her employer in Kercher's murder. In 2009, Knox and her former employer pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual assault, simulating a burglar,y and other charges.
In December 2009, Knox was wrongly convicted and sentenced to 26 years behind bars. She won her appeal in 2011 and was released before being acquitted in 2015.
While the pairing may seem unusual to some, the two maligned women have a lot in common. Lewinsky was infamously at the center of Bill Clinton's sex scandal while she was a White House intern.
Though then-Lewinsky was only 22 years old when she began the affair with the married 49-year-old in 1995. She was smeared in the press for years afterward while Clinton's role was seemingly forgotten.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Lewinsky previously hinted at the project and explained why she joined forces with Knox during an appearance on the Today show.
"I wish it were announced already, but I’m executive producing a series on another young woman who found her life ripped apart on the world stage, but she somehow managed to survive," Lewinsky said. "I think it’s going to be really powerful and hopefully they will announce it soon."
The Hulu project is not the first drama Lewinsky has taken on. Back in 2019, she kicked off her producer career with the series Impeachment, which covered her affair with the president.