Amanda Knox Breaks Down Over Meredith Kercher’s Death Years After Her Murder Acquittal The accused killer hysterically sobbed: ‘I have a lot unanswered questions too!’

Amanda Knox has publicly broken down after serving a four-year sentence for the murder of Meredith Kercher before the conviction was overturned. Now, Knox is shedding tears for her slain roommate on an episode of her true crime podcast.

On episode 2 of The Truth About True Crime With Amanda Knox: The Preppy Murder, Knox delves into the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin. The 18-year-old was found strangled and partially clothed in New York City’s Central Park. Robert Chambers, 19, was arrested, charged and convicted of the murder.

Knox, 32, asked Levin’s friend Jessica Doyle what she would say to her friend if they could speak today.

“To be able to talk it through and just sort of examine what went down and discuss her relationship with Robert,” Doyle said. “What do you think went down with Robert? Why did he decide to turn to murder as a way to express himself? Did you see signs? I’d just love to ask her about it and talk it through. I would like to hear what she has to say. We don’t have her voice here. I would like to hear her voice.”

Knox responded, “I’ve often thought the same thing about Meredith.”

You could then hear her fighting back tears on the episode, as Doyle responded, “I bet you have honey… Jesus.”

Knox then narrated, “To me, she brought to mind my own missing friend and roommate, and the desperation of wanting to hear her voice again. Not just because she knows the real truth, but because she deserves to be heard.”

After Knox hung up with Doyle, she explained how she couldn’t bring herself to leave her vocal booth. She then said how her husband Chris Robinson left the tape rolling.

“You ok?” he asked, as she responded, “I’m okay. Sad. I have a lot of unanswered questions too, ya know?”

She then narrated, “There are always unanswered questions when someone’s life is cut short. Things only they would know with what really happened at the moment of their death. But unanswered questions are hard to bear. So overtime, we tell ourselves larger stories that don’t fill in those crucial gaps as much as they try to make sense of the senseless.”

As Radar readers know, Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were sentenced to 26 years in prison for the 2007 murder of Kercher, who was Knox’s 21-year-old British roommate while living in Perugia, Italy.

They were released from prison in 2011 after spending nearly four years behind bars. The convictions were reinstated in 2014, but Italy’s highest court acquitted them again in 2015.

Knox has broken down in public several times since her release, but crying over Kercher is rare for the podcast host.

Most recently in June 2019, she attended an Italian panel discussion entitled Trial by Media. The event was her first time in Italy since her acquittal.

“To the world, I wasn’t a suspect, innocent until proven guilty, I was a cunning psychopathic, dirty, drugged-up w***e who was guilty until proven otherwise,” she cried to the audience, explaining how she considered suicide while in prison.

Piers Morgan, who worked with Kercher’s father, actually slammed Knox over the event.

“Out of respect for Meredith Kercher’s poor family, Amanda Knox should stop her self-pitying ‘all about me’ victim tour – and shut up,” he tweeted.