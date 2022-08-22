'Lost Forever': Amanda Knox's Ex Says He Is Still Haunted By The Murder Of Meredith Kercher As He Reflects On 4-Year Prison Sentence

"I do regret that I was immature. But we were young," Sollecito said. "We were just, I mean, kind of foolish, things we didn't get what was what was going on. Your girlfriend's roommate is murdered everyone old react in a different way."

Sollecito said it has been difficult to come to terms with, adding that finding new work opportunities has also been an ongoing battle due to the connection.

"It's very hard when somebody you care about is lost forever," he shared. "But the truth is that I don't have anything to do with this murder. So I hope one day they will accept it."