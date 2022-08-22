Wedding Joy & Drama: Leah Remini Did Not Attend Best Pal Jennifer Lopez’s Nuptials

A source close to Remini claimed her missing the wedding was not a snub but rather she was dealing with family matters. The insider admitted that Remini did not attend but said she was busy with her 18-year-old daughter Sofia who is preparing for college. Lopez and Affleck did invite Remini to the ceremony but she politely turned down the offer.

Remini believed spending time with her daughter before she left for school was more important than attending Lopez's 2nd wedding ceremony. The source pointed out that Remini believes she lost a ton of valuable time with her daughter when she was involved with Scientology and has been committed to spending as much time with family as possible.