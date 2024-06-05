Bombshell WSJ Report: Biden Is Losing His Mind, 14 Sources Claim — as It's Revealed He Reads From Notes, Forgets His Own Policies, Mumbles and Closes His Eyes for Extended Periods
Is Joe Biden losing his mind? More than one dozen sources close to the president recently revealed that Biden has suffered a serious cognitive decline in recent months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come just five months before this year’s presidential election on November 5, several White House and congressional sources discussed President Biden’s alleged mental decline.
Even more concerning were the insiders’ claims that President Biden, 81, still reads from notes during meetings, forgets his own policies when discussing important issues, and mumbles or stops talking for extended periods of time.
Those are the startling revelations shared by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday in a bombshell new report that included interviews with several sources closest to the current president.
According to the outlet, some lawmakers and staffers admitted that President Biden spoke so softly at times that they struggled to understand the leader. Others admitted that Biden relied on his notes to grasp policy details that vary from day-to-day.
“You couldn’t be there and not feel uncomfortable,” one Capitol Hill insider said regarding a meeting they shared with President Biden in January regarding aid for Ukraine. “I’ll just say that.”
Others claimed that President Biden took upwards of ten minutes to get a meeting started and that he would use note cards once the meeting was successfully underway.
“Much of the conversation didn’t include him,” WSJ reported, noting that Biden regularly tasked staffers with answering questions that he did not know the answers to.
Biden’s suspected mental decline reportedly came to a head in February during a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to the outlet.
Johnson was said to be “dismayed” when Biden referred to a liquid natural gas export policy as “only a study” when the policy had already been in effect for weeks. Johnson also feared that the active policy was helping Vladimir Putin and Russia.
WSJ also interviewed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy acknowledged that while Biden “always had [note] cards” that he would read from during meetings, the president is “not the same person” that McCarthy previously negotiated with.
“He always had cards,” McCarthy explained. “He couldn’t negotiate another way.
“I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I’d go to his house,” the former House Speaker added. “He’s not the same person.”
McCarthy also detailed several conversations he shared with President Biden regarding a plan for the rising debt ceiling back in 2023.
While the then-House Speaker tried to get Biden to “make the final call on key points” of the plan, the president allegedly forgot how far along the White House and Congress “were on getting a deal done.”
“He was going back to all the old stuff that had been done for a long time,” the former House Speaker explained. “And he was shocked when I’d say: ‘No, Mr. President. We talked about that meetings ago. We are done with that.’”
Meanwhile, a White House official has since dismissed the score of claims made in WSJ’s bombshell report about Biden published on Tuesday.
The official insisted that President Biden was a “savvy and effective leader.” The official also argued that congressional Republicans were “making false claims as a political tactic” to interfere with President Biden’s 2024 White House re-election bid.
“Congressional Republicans, foreign leaders and nonpartisan national-security experts have made clear in their own words that President Biden is a savvy and effective leader who has a deep record of legislative accomplishment,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates told WSJ.
“Now, in 2024, House Republicans are making false claims as a political tactic that flatly contradict previous statements made by themselves and their colleagues,” he added.