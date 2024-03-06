'I Better Not Start': President Biden Sparks Concern With Long Stare, Says He'll 'Get in Trouble' for Answering Reporter Questions
President Joe Biden joked that he would be reprimanded for taking questions from reporters at a press briefing, RadarOnline.com has learned hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke out in his defense amid concerns about his mental fitness.
"I have a lot of questions. I better not start the questions. I'll get in trouble," Biden uttered during a meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
Biden then set the microphone down and seemed to freeze for 15 seconds as reporters shouted questions at him.
"What's your message for your super Tuesday voters?" one person asked as a woman could be heard in the background thanking the media that attended as they made their exit.
Critics have questioned if Biden, the oldest-sitting president in U.S. history, is prepared for another run at 81.
"Oh my Lord. This man is not well," former Democratic Party campaign adviser Peter Daou posted via X.
Others, meanwhile, have rallied together in Biden's support while championing the commander-in-chief for his accomplishments.
On Tuesday, Biden announced new actions to lower costs for hard-working families by fighting corporate "profiteering, greedflation, and other unfair practices that keep costs high."
"Here's what's happening: The pandemic disrupted the supply chains," the president shared while making his remarks. "It drove up costs on everything from smartphones to automobiles. But it also — now those costs are making things — have come down, but the prices haven't come down."
Biden said that he is now launching a new strike force on unfair and illegal pricing to crack down on companies who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers.
The president's comments came hours after Jean-Pierre fired back at a reporter who asked why Biden relied heavily on pre-written notecards when speaking.
Jean-Pierre found that question ridiculous and declared that Biden has "one of the most successful first three years of an administration" to this day, including when compared to those who served two terms. "You're asking me about note cards?" she doubled down.
Among his supporters is Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who revealed today that he was dropping out of the 2024 Democratic presidential primary and throwing his support behind Biden.
"I ran for Congress in 2018 to resist Donald Trump, I was trapped in the Capitol in 2021 because of Donald Trump, and I ran for President in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again — because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options," Phillips stated.
Nikki Haley has also exited the Republican presidential race, leaving Trump as the last remaining major candidate.