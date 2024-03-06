'I Better Not Start': President Biden Sparks Concern With Long Stare, Says He'll 'Get in Trouble' for Answering Reporter Questions

President Joe Biden joked that he would be reprimanded for taking questions from reporters at a press briefing, RadarOnline.com has learned hours after ​​White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke out in his defense amid concerns about his mental fitness.

"I have a lot of questions. I better not start the questions. I'll get in trouble," Biden uttered during a meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.