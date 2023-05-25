READ THE LETTER: Brian Laundrie's Mom Vowed to 'Show Up With Shovel' to 'Dispose of Body' in Chilling 'Burn After Reading' Note

The notorious "burn after reading" letter that Brian Laundrie's mom wrote to him was made public after a court hearing on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been at the center of their son's case since September 2021, when he returned to their Florida home alone, following a backpacking trip across the United States with his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, contacted law enforcement upon realizing that Brian returned from the trip without their daughter. Since the search began, critics speculated that the Laundries were allegedly withholding crucial information from Gabby's parents and investigators.