Gabby Petito's Family Awarded $3 Million From Brian Laundrie's Estate In 'Wrongful Death' Lawsuit

Gabby Petito’s parents have been awarded $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate months after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspected murderer’s family, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The $3 million in damages awarded to Gabby’s parents comes after the late 22-year-old’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate in May 2022.