Gabby Petito's Family Awarded $3 Million From Brian Laundrie's Estate In 'Wrongful Death' Lawsuit
Gabby Petito’s parents have been awarded $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate months after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspected murderer’s family, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The $3 million in damages awarded to Gabby’s parents comes after the late 22-year-old’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate in May 2022.
According to Brian Entin, a journalist following the Petito-Laundrie case since Gabby was first reported missing in September 2021, the $3 million final judgement was reached early Thursday morning – roughly one year after Gabby’s remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger–Teton National Forest.
“A final judgement for $3,000,000 has been reached in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents against Brian Laundrie’s estate, according to the family’s attorney,” Entin wrote.
“Brian Laundrie did not have 3 million – it’s an arbitrary number – but whatever money is received will go to the Gabby Petito foundation, the family says,” the reporter continued. “The trial which had been scheduled for December, 2022 will not be held.”
Although it was confirmed Laundrie’s family does not have the total $3 million awarded to the Petito family, it is unclear whether any future revenue produced by the Laundrie estate will go to Gabby’s parents.
Also, while the final judgement announced on Thursday brings an end to the Petito family’s wrongful death lawsuit against the Laundrie estate, Gabby’s parents’ lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents is still ongoing and is scheduled to take place sometime in 2023.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gabby was first reported missing on September 11, 2021 after Laundrie returned from the couple’s cross-county trip alone. The 22-year-old’s remains were found one week later, on September 19, and an autopsy revealed she had died from “manual strangulation.”
Laundrie’s remains were found one month later, on October 20, in an area of Florida’s Carlton Reserve. The 23-year-old died from a suspected suicide, and the FBI revealed Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby in a notebook found by his remains.
“I ended her life,” Laundrie reportedly admitted in the notebook recovered by the FBI in October 2021. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock.”
Gabby’s parents have also since filed a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, alleging the pair knew their son killed Gabby and were aiding the 23-year-old in escaping the country.
That lawsuit is scheduled for June 30, 2023, in Sarasota County, Florida.