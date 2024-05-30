Busted: Actor Nick Pasqual Accused of Stabbing Hollywood Makeup Artist Girlfriend 20 Times Arrested Trying to Flee to Mexico

The actor accused of stabbing his Hollywood makeup artist girlfriend over 20 times last week was recently arrested in Texas while trying to flee the United States for Mexico, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come after actor Nick Pasqual was accused of stabbing Allie Shehorn more than 20 times inside her Sunland, California home on the morning of May 23, it was revealed that Pasqual was intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday.