Busted: Actor Nick Pasqual Accused of Stabbing Hollywood Makeup Artist Girlfriend 20 Times Arrested Trying to Flee to Mexico
The actor accused of stabbing his Hollywood makeup artist girlfriend over 20 times last week was recently arrested in Texas while trying to flee the United States for Mexico, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after actor Nick Pasqual was accused of stabbing Allie Shehorn more than 20 times inside her Sunland, California home on the morning of May 23, it was revealed that Pasqual was intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday.
Authorities reportedly captured Pasqual at the border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca shortly after a warrant of $1,075,000 was issued for his arrest.
According to the New York Post, Pasqual was extradited back to Los Angeles County to face charges that included one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a girlfriend.
Pasqual was also reportedly accused of “inflicting great bodily injury upon a victim under circumstances involving domestic violence.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s Sunland home at approximately 4:30 AM on May 23 and stabbed her more than 20 times in her neck, arms, and abdomen.
Shehorn, an award-winning Hollywood makeup artist known for her work on projects like Rebel Moon and the recent Mean Girls remake, was discovered alive by her surrogate mother later in the day.
“This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody,” Christine White, the 35-year-old stabbing victim’s mother, said of the incident. “You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.”
“I found her, and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened,” White added. “That wasn’t a pretty sight.”
Shehorn was then rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in the ICU in critical condition. She also underwent multiple surgeries.
The award-winning Hollywood makeup artist was said to be making “positive steps to her recovery” and a GoFundMe created for Shehorn raised nearly $95k of its $100k goal as of Thursday morning.
Shehorn was also moved out of the ICU earlier this week.
“It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination,” fellow makeup artist Jed Dornoff wrote on Shehorn's GoFundMe page.
As for Pasqual, the 34-year-old actor who had minor roles in films like Rebel Moon and television shows like How I Met Your Mother fled California shortly after the attack.
It was also revealed that Shehorn filed a restraining order against Pasqual just days before the attack on May 23. She accused the actor of attacking her on at least four different occasions before the restraining order was filed.
Pasqual now faces a maximum life sentence in state prison if found guilty of the stabbing attack on Shehorn last week.