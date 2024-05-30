Revealed: Kim Zolciak Called Cops on Kroy Biermann in April, Accused Estranged Hubby of Violating Court Order and Stealing Her Cellphone
Kim Zolciak reportedly called the police on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, last month after Biermann allegedly violated a court order and stole the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s cellphone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid Zolciak and Biermann’s nasty ongoing divorce battle, it was revealed that the former Bravo star called the police on her estranged hubby after an alleged incident in April.
According to a police report from the incident, officers were dispatched to the feuding couple’s Atlanta, Georgia mansion last month for a domestic disturbance called.
Zolciak alleged that Biermann stole her cellphone and locked himself inside the master bedroom on his side of the pair’s home. A recent court order instructed both Zolciak and Biermann to stay on their respective sides of the mansion amid their ongoing divorce battle.
“He’s going through my entire phone,” the RHOA alum told dispatchers in a 911 recording released by TMZ on Wednesday night. “He’s locked himself in the room going through all of my stuff.”
Zolciak also alleged that the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker “broke in” and was “taking everything out” of her bedroom located in the mansion’s primary suite.
“He’s been screaming and yelling all night. He’s been out of his mind,” Zolciak continued in the newly released 911 recording. “I feel so violated.”
“I have divorce stuff in there, I have so many things in there,” she was heard crying. “Going through my phone is insane. I have nothing to hide. There’s no privacy.”
While the former Bravo star admitted that Biermann did not get physical during the alleged incident, she did express concerns about how the situation might escalate – especially as the pair’s young twins, Kaia and Kane, were sleeping upstairs.
“I don’t know what he’s going to do,” she cried. “He’s not coming out. He’s not responding.”
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Follow Closet Schedule as They Live Together During Messy Divorce
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Rush to Court Pleading for Foreclosure Auction Over Their $6 Million Georgia Mansion Be Postponed
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Face Foreclosure of Their Georgia Mansion THIS WEEK After Months of Legal Issues
Body camera footage also obtained by TMZ on Wednesday night showed the officers arrive to Zolciak and Biermann’s Atlanta mansion after the initial 911 call.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense,” Zolciak told the officers in one clip from the bodycam footage. “I deal with it every single day.”
“Screaming all day,” she continued. “Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough.”
Biermann reportedly refused to leave his bedroom after police arrived at the scene. He also reportedly denied taking Zolciak’s cellphone.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident that unfolded in April was not the first time that Zolciak called the police on Biermann amid their ongoing and nasty divorce war.
The RHOA alum called 911 back in October 2023 and claimed that the former NFL star “threatened” her and “had been physical before.”
Zolciak called the police once again in January of this year and told the responding officers that Biermann allegedly stole items worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from her.