Revealed: Kim Zolciak Called Cops on Kroy Biermann in April, Accused Estranged Hubby of Violating Court Order and Stealing Her Cellphone

Kim Zolciak reportedly called the police on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, last month after Biermann allegedly violated a court order and stole the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s cellphone, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come amid Zolciak and Biermann’s nasty ongoing divorce battle, it was revealed that the former Bravo star called the police on her estranged hubby after an alleged incident in April.