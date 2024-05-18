Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Follow Closet Schedule as They Live Together During Messy Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been ordered to follow a strict schedule for accessing their shared closet as they continue to live together while going through a messy divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge laid out a plan allowing Kim access to the master bedroom closet in their Georgia mansion Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM, with Kroy expressly forbidden from entering during that time.