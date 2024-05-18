Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Follow Closet Schedule as They Live Together During Messy Divorce
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been ordered to follow a strict schedule for accessing their shared closet as they continue to live together while going through a messy divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge laid out a plan allowing Kim access to the master bedroom closet in their Georgia mansion Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM, with Kroy expressly forbidden from entering during that time.
The new closet schedule comes nearly seven months after a judge ordered them to occupy separate sides of the home, granting Kim exclusive use of the basement/nanny suite and giving Kroy the primary bedroom.
The agreement, which was made to keep the peace after several disputes in front of their children, stated that "neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission."
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Rush to Court Pleading for Foreclosure Auction Over Their $6 Million Georgia Mansion Be Postponed
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Face Foreclosure of Their Georgia Mansion THIS WEEK After Months of Legal Issues
- 'Secondhand Embarrassment': Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Slams 'RHOA' Star For Instagram Post Suggesting Ex Kroy Biermann Died
They have also been forbidden from selling, consigning, disposing of, or trading any disputed or agreed upon marital property after Kim tried to sell off some of Kroy's belongings, like designer luggage, for cash.
The exes have been forced to keep living together due to their extreme financial woes; they've been hit with numerous lawsuits over unpaid credit card debts and bank loans, and the IRS has accused them of owing over $1 million in back taxes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite their contentious relationship, the estranged couple has been working together to save their home from foreclosure. This week, they asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to block the bank from selling off the mansion in a public auction, reviving a battle that began last year.
Kim and Kroy put the home on the market for $6 million in October 2023. They slashed the price by $500k in December after failing to find a buyer, and they dropped the price down to $4.5 million in January in an effort to sell it quickly so they can pay off their debts.