Exposed: Kroy Biermann Claims Kim Zolciak Spent Over $600k on Luxury Designer Clothes Despite Major Money Woes

Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann recently claimed that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spent north of $600,000 on luxury designer clothes over a seven-year period, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest financial development to come as both Kim and Kroy suffer a spate of serious money problems, the retired NFL linebacker claimed that Kim spent approximately $662,197 on clothes from 2016 to 2023.