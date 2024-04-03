Exposed: Kroy Biermann Claims Kim Zolciak Spent Over $600k on Luxury Designer Clothes Despite Major Money Woes
Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann recently claimed that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spent north of $600,000 on luxury designer clothes over a seven-year period, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest financial development to come as both Kim and Kroy suffer a spate of serious money problems, the retired NFL linebacker claimed that Kim spent approximately $662,197 on clothes from 2016 to 2023.
According to a financial spreadsheet submitted by Kroy and obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Kim spent more than $600,000 on clothes from designer brands like Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Agent Provocateu, Chanel, and Versace.
The RHOA alum, 45, reportedly spent just over $269,000 at Neiman Marcus from 2016 to 2023; nearly $306,000 at Saks Fifth Avenue; $64,000 at Agent Provocateu; $13,000 at Chanel; and roughly $10,000 at Versace.
Also startling was Kroy’s claim that his estranged wife dropped another $228,000 on the lottery and Bitcoin between 2021 and 2022 – bringing her alleged spending on clothes, lottery, and cryptocurrency during their marriage to roughly $1 million.
Kroy indicated that Kim’s shocking spending habits played a major factor in their ongoing and nasty divorce battle.
He suggested that her spending habits were the real reason why she recently fought back against having to hand over important financial documents connected to their marriage.
While Kim argued that she could not hand over the necessary financial information because she wanted to protect the privacy of her children – and she reportedly feared that the info would be leaked to the press – Kroy suggested that those excuses were nothing more than smokescreens to hide her unapologetic spending habits.
Kroy also accused Kim of hiding money in a secret bank account separate from their shared marital estate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kroy’s response this week came shortly after Kim filed a motion for a protective order amid the pair’s ongoing divorce.
Kim sought to keep her financial records strictly between herself and her estranged husband, and she pleaded for the protective order before she would answer any questions about her severe gambling losses and mounting credit card debt.
According to documents obtained by this outlet, the former RHOA star filed the motion back in February to “prevent personal information from being released to the general public for herself” and to “protect the privacy of the parties' children and non-party individuals who may be named in her financial statements, phone records, and other documents.”
Kim also noted that she is "able and willing to engage in discovery and to provide her responses, but is awaiting a ruling."
Meanwhile, Kim and her 27-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, were ordered to hand over the keys to their 2019 Range Rover last week because they owed almost $84,000 on the vehicle.
Kim and Kroy also continue to struggle to sell their Georgia mansion and recently slashed the asking price on the home down from $6 million to $4.5 million.