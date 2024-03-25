Your tip
Kim Zolciak Ordered to Pay Up On Unpaid Target Credit Card as $1 Million+ Debt Grows, Struggling to Sell ATL Mansion

Mar. 25 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was hit with a default judgment after blowing off another legal battle over debt.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge ordered Zolciak to pay $2,613.38 over debt owed to Target.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in June 2023, Zolciak was sued by Target National Bank, which handles credit cards for the retail giant, over a $2,482.24 bill.

Despite repeated demands, Target National Bank accused Zolciak of refusing to settle the 4-figure bill.

“[Target] has made demand upon the Defendant for payment, but [Zolciak] has failed, neglected, and refused to make payment upon the account to the Plaintiff,” the suit read.

Per the suit, Zolciak opened the account in 2007 but only recently stopped making payments on the card. The last payment made was for $500 on September 17, 2022, the bank claimed.

Zolciak blew off the lawsuit despite being served with the legal paperwork. As a result, the court entered the default judgment.

The debt pales compared to the $1.1 million federal tax lien Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann was hit with last year.

The lien accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.

The couple have been attempting to sell off their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia. The couple put the pad on the market for $6 million but slashed the price down to $5 million in a desperate bid to unload their only asset.

Zolciak and Biermann sued Truist Bank to stop a scheduled foreclosure lawsuit. The duo claimed they needed more time to find a buyer. Zolciak claimed a foreclosure would cause her family harm.

She told the court, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family.”

Kim claimed to, “strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

“Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless,” she said.

The bank said it planned to proceed with the foreclosure if the couple didn’t cough up the money owed ASAP.

