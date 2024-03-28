Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Ordered to Hand Over Keys to Range Rover in $84k Lawsuit
Reality TV star Kim Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, were ordered to hand over the keys to their Range Rover this week after the pair failed to save the car from repossession, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The court ruling, which was obtained by TMZ on Thursday, stated that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her daughter failed to meet the terms of their sales agreement with Ally Bank.
Ally Bank had previously filed a lawsuit against Kim and her 27-year-old daughter in December. The bank cited non-payment of the agreed upon $1,903 monthly installments for the 2019 Range Rover.
The judge's order, which was issued on Wednesday, granted the bank the right to reclaim the vehicle immediately.
According to the December lawsuit, Kim owed approximately $83,969.35 on the car that was primarily driven by Brielle.
“Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract,” the lawsuit charged last year. “As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract.”
Ally informed the court it had served Kim and Brielle with the legal paperwork in January, and the bank asked a Georgia judge to sign off on a Turnover Order allowing the local sheriff to take possession of the 2019 Land Rover earlier this month.
Brielle had previously faced another lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill totaling nearly $13,000. That suit was dropped in September.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and her daughter’s failure to save their Range Rover from repossession this week came as the former RHOA star and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, face an onslaught of other financial and legal issues.
While Kim and Kroy remain in the throes of a nasty and ongoing divorce battle, the pair face foreclosure on their $5.5 million Milton, Georgia mansion.
Truist Bank, which holds the mortgage for the multi-million-dollar property, argued back in January that Kim and Kroy “defaulted on their mortgage” and the bank therefore has a “right” to foreclose on the mansion.
Kim and Kroy had filed an injunction and temporary restraining order request against Truist Bank to prevent their mansion from being foreclosed upon, and Kim pleaded with the judge overseeing the case to halt the potential foreclosure of the property.
The pair are struggling to sell the $5.5 million mansion due to a $1.1 million federal lien against them.
“I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family,” the RHOA alum wrote in October.
“We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children,” Kim continued. “However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”
Meanwhile, Kim was also ordered to repay a $2,613.38 outstanding debt owed to Target earlier this week.