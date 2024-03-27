Your tip
Kim Zolciak Fires Off Subpoenas to Chanel and Jewelry Store in Bitter Divorce From Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann

'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak's lawyer is looking for answers from high-end fashion brand Chanel and Guven Fine Jewelry, RadarOnline.com has learned as her divorce war rages on.

Mar. 27 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak's lawyer is looking for answers from high-end fashion brand Chanel and Guven Fine Jewelry, RadarOnline.com has learned as her divorce war with estranged husband Kroy Biermann rages on months after calling it quits.

The Bravolebrity has demanded depositions from their reps seemingly about purchases made during the former couple's split, newly filed court docs revealed as the exes face mounting money woes.

It's unclear exactly why she fired off the subpoenas, but it's likely part of an attempt to get some clarification on some transactions.

Just a few weeks ago, Kroy put his former flame in the hot seat when he questioned Kim about the earnings from her online sales in a newly filed motion.

More recently, Kim was hit with a default judgment related to a past debt. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge ordered the RHOA alum to pay $2,613.38 over a balance owed to Target.

The exes have been navigating a messy breakup since May 2023 amid financial struggles that led the reality TV couple to list their sprawling Atlanta mansion. The former NFL star filed for divorce a second time less than two months after withdrawing their first filing following 12 years of marriage.

After being unable to work through their differences, the Don't Be Tardy exes initially listed the property in October for $6 million, but failed to find a buyer and have since slashed the price.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that Kroy and Kim lowered it to $4.5 million, 75 percent of what they originally were seeking.

Kroy had previously gone to the court to request the sole ability to sell their family home without Kim's sign-off in August, explaining that doing so could help erase "significant debt" for the couple.

Insiders said that Kim may be plotting a return to the small screen in the near future, which may help their financial situation post-split. A source told Page Six, "Kim is in the early stages of developing a new reality show. She's in talks with several networks and streamers."

"At this point, it's unclear where the show will land or what it will even be about," said the tipster who said the creative details are still being ironed out. "She's excited to see what happens."

