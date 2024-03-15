Money Troubles: ‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Facing Land Rover Being Seized After Blowing Off Bank's Lawsuit
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle is at risk of her luxury automobile being seized from her — after she has failed to respond to a lawsuit over alleged missed payments.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ally Bank asked a Georgia judge to sign off on a Turnover Order allowing the local Sheriff to take possession of Brielle’s 2019 Land Rover.
As we first reported, in December 2023, Kim and her 26-year-old daughter were sued by Ally for defaulting on their retail installment sale agreement.
“Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract,” the suit said. “As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35. on the Contract.”
The suit claimed Brielle and Kim agreed to pay $1,903 per month for the car. The bank said because of the default it was entitled to seize the car.
In mid-January, Ally informed the court it had served Kim and Brielle with the legal paperwork. Despite the service, the reality stars have yet to file a response.
Brielle previously faced a lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and Kroy are in the middle of a nasty divorce war — after several failed reconciliation attempts. Before the split, the couple was hit with a massive $1.1 million federal tax lien.
In the past couple of months, the duo have been hit with several lawsuits over unpaid loans, had the police respond to their home several times to handle arguments between the two, and are facing their Georgia mansion being sold off at foreclosure.
Kroy was hit with a separate lawsuit over an alleged debt to a casino in the Bahamas and was ordered to turn over the keys to his 2020 Rolls Royce due to missed payments.
Kim was accused of refusing to pay up on her Target credit card and was named in lawsuits over unpaid credit card debt.
The divorce has been so contentious the judge presiding over their case ordered them to sleep in separate bedrooms.
Recently, Kroy accused Kim of refusing to answer questions about her gambling losses and whether she spent money on cosmetic procedures in the last couple of years.