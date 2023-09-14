Paid in Full: AmEx Drops Fight With Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Over Credit Card Bill, 'RHOA' Star and Ex Kroy Still Drowning in Debt
Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle can breathe a little easier now that American Express has dismissed the lawsuit accusing her of refusing to pay up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Wednesday, the credit card company informed the court they were dropping the legal battle.
The dismissal comes only weeks after the suit was filed in August. In court documents, AmEx accused Brielle of owing $12,870.25 on her card. The company said despite numerous demands for payment, the former Bravo star failed to do so.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brielle’s parents Kim and Kroy Biermann are in the middle of a nasty divorce. The ex-NFL star demanding primary custody of their 4 minor children, temporary child support, and exclusive use of their martial home.
As we first reported, Kroy recently asked the court to allow him to list the $3 million property. He plans to use the proceeds to pay off debts and find a new place to live.
He explained, “The marital home was set to be auctioned on March 7, 2023. In just the nick of time, the parties were able to avoid foreclosure and the home was taken off the auction block. An agreement was reached with Truist, that placed the parties on 'foreclosure probation'; if the parties made their mortgage payments every month for three months, the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan and foreclosure again avoided.”
He said despite the “financial devastation” his ex “has wrought upon the family,” he has “held off the commencement of foreclosure proceedings” by making the monthly payments.
His lawyer added, “The parties’ financial situation is dire and will soon dramatically affect the well-being of the four minor children. Petitioner finds himself trying to cobble together enough money to pay the $2,000 electric bill. Meanwhile, Respondent flew to Los Angeles for some rest and relaxation.”
On top of the breakup, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against the duo on April 11. The lien accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.
The grand total of the tax debt comes to $1,147,834.67.
To make matters worse, Kroy was hit with another lawsuit over an unpaid debt to a Casino in the Bahamas and an unpaid car lease. Kim and Kroy are being sued in another lawsuit over an unpaid loan.
Recently, Kim booked a gig on the new season of The Surreal Life. Kroy's lawyer told us they hope Kim will use her salary from the show to help pay the debts but they weren't holding their breath.