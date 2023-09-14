Paid in Full: AmEx Drops Fight With Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Over Credit Card Bill, 'RHOA' Star and Ex Kroy Still Drowning in Debt

As we first reported, Kroy recently asked the court to allow him to list the $3 million property. He plans to use the proceeds to pay off debts and find a new place to live.

He explained, “The marital home was set to be auctioned on March 7, 2023. In just the nick of time, the parties were able to avoid foreclosure and the home was taken off the auction block. An agreement was reached with Truist, that placed the parties on 'foreclosure probation'; if the parties made their mortgage payments every month for three months, the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan and foreclosure again avoided.”