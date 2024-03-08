Kim Zolciak Accused of Refusing to Answer Ex Kroy’s Questions About Gambling Losses, Surgical Procedures in Bitter Divorce
Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann demanded the Real Housewives of Atlanta star answer questions about her gambling and plastic surgery procedures as part of their ongoing divorce.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy asked the court for help compelling Kim to turn over information and documents on various topics.
The ex-NFL star said Kim has failed to turn over a single document or provide any additional information.
As part of his interrogatories, Kroy wanted Kim to “List all dates you were away on business and/or personal trips since January 1, 2022 through the date of trial of the pending matter. For each trip, list specific dates, places, with whom were you with, the purpose of the trip, and source of funds used to pay for the trip.”
In addition, he asked her to, “state what your contentions are to as the cause of the separation of the parties.”
Kroy asked for Kim to provide a list of each and every occasion in which she pushed, hit, shoved, threw objects, slapped or punched him.
“For each occasion, state the date, action (pushing, hitting, punching, slapping, etc.), and whether your children were present,” he asked.
Kroy wanted Kim to answer how much she’s spent on gambling in the past 12 months — including, but not limited to, online gambling, casinos, lottery tickets, and any other games of chance.
Further, he asked Kim to admit how many times a week she gambles.
“Since December 2020 to present, what surgical procedures have you undergone? Please provide date of procedure, type of procedure and cost of procedure,” the filing read.
Kroy asked Kim to turn over information about any gifts over $100 she’s received since January 2022. He also wanted answers on Kim’s credit card debt total and all the items she sold since their divorce was filed.
Kim has yet to respond to Kroy's motion.
As we previously reported, in May 2023, Kroy and Kim filed dueling divorce petitions. A couple of weeks later, they decided to reconcile.
In August, Kroy filed for divorce a second time after the reunion fell apart. The couple has been facing serious financial issues including a $1 million tax lien, several lawsuits over unpaid loans, and the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.
The couple recently listed the pad but have been unable to find a buyer — as the bank moves forward with foreclosure proceedings.