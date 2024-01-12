Your tip
Bank 'Intends' to Foreclose on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's $5.5M Mansion After Exes 'Defaulted on Their Mortage'

bank foreclose kim zolciak kroy biermann mansion defaulted mortage
Source: MEGA

Jan. 12 2024

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are facing foreclosure on their $5.5 million mansion once again after the bank announced that it “intends” to foreclose on the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Kim and Kroy remain in the throes of their ongoing and nasty divorce battle, Truist Bank filed court documents this week against the estranged couple.

bank foreclose kim zolciak kroy biermann mansion defaulted mortage
Source: MEGA

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Truist Bank argued that the reality TV star and her former NFL star ex “defaulted on their mortgage” and the bank therefore has a “right” to foreclose on the mansion.

The bank also announced that it “intends to exercise its rights” if Kim and Kroy’s multi-million-dollar debt is not paid back to Truist Bank in full.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker filed an injunction and temporary restraining order request against Truist Bank in October to prevent their mansion from being foreclosed on.

Kim and Kroy cited their ongoing divorce battle and their ongoing fight over the Milton, Georgia mansion as the reason for the injunction request in October.

bank foreclose kim zolciak kroy biermann mansion defaulted mortage
Source: MEGA

Truist Bank argued that Kim and Kroy “defaulted on their mortgage” and the bank therefore has a “right” to foreclose on the mansion.

The pair also argued that they would suffer “immediate and irreparable injury” and that “to allow [Truist Bank] to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”

Kim pleaded with the judge to halt the potential foreclosure of the multi-million-dollar Georgia property.

“I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family,” the reality TV star wrote to the judge last year.

“Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories,” she continued. “The bank holds the mortgage for this property, and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”

Kim Zolciak
bank foreclose kim zolciak kroy biermann mansion defaulted mortage
Source: MEGA

Kim pleaded with the judge to halt the potential foreclosure of the multi-million-dollar Georgia property in October.

“We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children,” Kim added at the time. “However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

Although Truist Bank ultimately halted their foreclosure efforts, the bank noted in the recent court documents that they did so “voluntarily.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the renewed threat of foreclosure on their home is just the latest battle Kim and Kroy must fight amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

bank foreclose kim zolciak kroy biermann mansion defaulted mortage
Source: MEGA

The pair recently slashed the listing price of the property from $6 million to $5.5 million.

While the pair both live on the property alongside four of their six children, the setup has led to several blowout fights that resulted in police being called to the mansion.

This would also mark the second time that the pair face the possibility of foreclosure on their home. They recently slashed the listing price of the property from $6 million to $5.5 million.

